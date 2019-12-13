Trinity’s chronic health problems have made her family no stranger to the Sub for Santa program.
“There’s no better people than the people who do Sub for Santa, and if I had the money, I would be one of the ones out helping others,” she said.
This year, they’re turning to the Sub for Santa program through the United Way of Utah County for Christmas assistance once again.
The Springville mother of nine was diagnosed with lupus about 10 years ago. Other health issues have stacked up, making her even more ill.
“I am sick, quite a bit, which prevents my husband from working, quite a bit,” she said.
This year, she’s asking for help with Christmas for her six children under the age of 17.
The children have understood that things are difficult financially.
“I have teenagers, so they understand why they can’t get iPhones and things like that, ever,” Trinity said. “They ask for an iPhone for Christmas and we totally told them there is no way that we can do that. We just can’t.”
Instead, the children have asked for gifts like clothing, personalized scriptures, a soccer ball, makeup and hair straighteners.
Trinity said her husband is trying to pick up additional work opportunities in order to prevent their utilities from being shut off. But despite their own struggles, the family still takes time to volunteer to try to help others.
She’s also grateful for her community, who have donated books and clothes to them through the Sub for Santa program before.
“The love is there and the family support is there,” Trinity said. “If we could make it better financially for our children, we would. I think anybody would.”
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.