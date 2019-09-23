A suspect in the shooting of a 29-year-old male Sunday in Springville has been arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.
The suspect, Victor Hugo Contreras-Nathanson, 25, was booked into jail on suspicion of one first-degree felony of murder and one class A misdemeanor of obstruction of justice.
According to police reports, Contreras-Nathanson and the decedent in the shooting, Lazaro Morales, were seen together by Morales' landlord in Morales' basement apartment with another female early Sunday morning, about 12:30 a.m.
Morales's body was found under a train overpass near 1600 South and 300 East in Springville at about 2 a.m. the same morning. Fresh graffiti was near him on the overpass. Morales' wounds appeared to be consistent with gunshot wounds, reports state.
Contreras-Nathanson was found by police on Monday at a Spanish Fork residence with a maroon Nissan Maxima. Contreras-Nathanson told police there had been a firearm in the trunk, but it wasn't there anymore. He told police he spent most of the previous night with Morales using cocaine, methamphetamine and alcohol, reports state. He told police he was so high that he doesn't remember anything after 10 p.m. and "it was possible" he shot and killed Morales, according to reports.
Tire marks from the scene matched with Contreras-Nathanson's vehicle, including white paint that was on the side of both passenger tires, police reported.
Contreras-Nathanson is being held on a $250,000 bondable bail.