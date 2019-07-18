The Round Peak Fire near Springville is 95% contained at 235 acres as of Thursday evening after crews worked on putting out hot spots throughout the day, according to KJ Pollock, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire, which was sparked by a campfire in a dispersed camping area, began at 40% containment earlier in the day on Thursday, and it was not actively spreading.
The fire is currently being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management team, though over the next few days the hope is to transition to a Type 4 team, which would take some resources off the fire.
Though the fire was originally only half a mile away from structures, no structures are being threatened at this point.
While burned acreage is expected to remain steady throughout the day, containment numbers on the fire will be updated tonight, Osbourne said.
Kim Osbourne, public information officer with the U.S. Forest Service, reminded those with camping plans over the weekend to take precautions with campfires.
"Be mindful," Osbourne said. "Because fire season is here."
The same closures from the fire are in place as Wednesday, including Wayne Bartholomew Family Park, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Springville area and the Squaw Peak/Camel Pass Road between the Rock Canyon Campground and Hobble Creek Road.