The Utah Department of Public Safety opened a new driver's license office in Springville on Monday, becoming the second driver’s license office in the county to offer full testing and licensing services.
Prior to Monday, the driver’s license office in Orem was the only place in the county where residents could take skills tests or apply for a commercial driver’s license (CDL). An office in Provo offers limited services such as license renewals or duplicates.
“Utah County, we all know, has been one of the fastest growing counties in the nation for quite a number of years,” said Chris Caras, director of the state Driver License Division. “One full-service office just could never meet the demands (of the growing county).”
The Springville office is currently staffed with 24 employees, Caras said, some of whom are new and others who transferred from the Orem office.
The new employees spent time working and training in the Orem office, Caras added. “They’ve already got a couple of months of experience behind their belt.”
Driver Services Bureau Chief Todd Holdbrook said construction on the new building began in March and went “pretty smoothly.”
“I think everyone’s excited that the Springville area (now has) an office,” Holbrook said.
Monday morning was steady but not overly busy at the new driver’s license office, according to Caras.
Kimberly Hutchings and Brady Plumb drove to Springville from Santaquin to get Plumb, 15, a learner’s permit.
Hutchings said the staff were “really friendly” and walked them through the permit process. “They told us exactly where to go (and) what to do,” said Hutchings. “It was nice.”
Hutchings normally goes to the Orem driver’s license office but wanted to experience the new location. “It’s always busy in Orem,” she said. “I was just glad that there wasn’t a long line (in Springville).”
Chidiebere Ihuoma, of Provo, visited the Springville office Monday morning to renew his driver’s license. He didn’t know about the new office, but mapped it on his phone and was routed to the recently opened location.
Caras said people on social media have expressed excitement for there being another full-service driver’s license office in the county.
“This is going to be a much greater service to the community (than the Provo office) because of the testing that we do here,” Holbrook added.
The Springville office is located at 2277 W. 700 South. Scheduling for skills and hearing tests will open on Nov. 25 and appointments will begin on Dec. 2, a Driver License Division press release states.
Hearing tests can be scheduled by calling (385) 448-8919 and skills tests by calling (385) 448-8920. To schedule a commercial skills test, call (385) 448-8918.