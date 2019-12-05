A five-vehicle crash in Springville caused significant delays Thursday night on Interstate 15.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near the 400 South exit.
UHP reported that a driver in a pickup ran out of gas, stopped on the left shoulder of the freeway and arranged for a ride share to pick them up.
The ride share vehicle arrived on the opposite side of the freeway, according to UHP, and then cut across all lanes of traffic.
The ride share vehicle was "struck almost broadside by a pickup in the HOV lane," UHP reported. The ride share vehicle overturned and landed on its top in the second lane of traffic.
A tractor-trailer with a single box trailer slowed suddenly in the second lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer pulling double dump trailers, UHP reported.
A second pickup also struck one of the dump trailers.
The ride share driver was the only occupant to have injuries and UHP reports that they were minor.
The crash caused traffic backups north past Provo's Center Street.