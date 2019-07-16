A wildfire burning close to homes east of Springville reached 70 acres and may have been human-caused, officials reported.
The Round Peak Fire started on Monday about 10:12 p.m., according to information from Utah Fire Info. The closest structure is barely half a mile away, although the fire moved down the mountain slope during the night.
The wildfire is primarily burning in grass and brush and reached around 70 to 100 acres as of Tuesday morning. Officials suspect the fire is human-caused and the investigation is still ongoing.
Multiple agencies are working together on the fire, including Springville Fire Department, Utah County Fire, the Division of Natural Resources, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
There are approximately 60 firefighters from multiple agencies on scene including three engines, one helicopter and two single engine air crafts, Utah Fire Info reported.
Early Tuesday morning, city officials closed Wayne Bartholomew Family Park at 1090 E. 2900 South in Springville until further notice.
Springville Police Department posted on Facebook at 11 a.m. that water will be dipped from Bartholomew Pond for upcoming air attacks, and asked people to avoid the area.
Both Provo and Orem are officially under red flag warnings and Provo Fire and Rescue officials plan to order extra brush patrols.
According to the National Weather Service, the red flag warnings are expected to continue through Thursday and Friday due to gusty winds, low humidity and critical fire weather conditions.
"Please be aware of anything you are doing that could potentially spark a fire," fire officials stated on social media.
Springville Police asked in their Facebook post that people not try to donate items, because accepting donations creates more work for those responding to the fire.
"If you would like to do something, make them a sign showing your support, they love that," the Facebook post said.
This story is developing and will be updated.