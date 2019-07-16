A wildfire burning close to homes east of Springville reached 325 acres as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than tripling in size since Tuesday morning.
While many local agencies responded Monday night and throughout the day, the Northern Utah Interagency Type 3 Team will assume command at the fire as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was about 5% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Round Peak Fire started on Monday about 10:12 p.m., according to information from Utah Fire Info. Tuesday morning, officials reported the fire was at 70-100 acres.
The closest structure is barely half a mile away, although the fire moved down the mountain slope during the night.
The wildfire is primarily burning in grass and brush. It was started by a campfire, and is still under investigation.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire including Springville Fire Department, Utah County Fire, the Division of Natural Resources, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
There are approximately 130 firefighters from multiple agencies on scene including four handcrews, two engines, three helicopters, four single engine air tankers and two large air tankers. Additional crews and aircraft have been ordered, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Early Tuesday morning, city officials closed Wayne Bartholomew Family Park at 1090 E. 2900 South in Springville until further notice. Springville Police Department posted on Facebook at 11 a.m. that water will be dipped from Bartholomew Pond for upcoming air attacks, and asked people to avoid the area.
Other closures include the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Springville area and the Squaw Peak/Camel Pass Road between the Rock Canyon Campground and Hobble Creek Road.
Both Provo and Orem are officially under red flag warnings and Provo Fire and Rescue officials plan to order extra brush patrols.
According to the National Weather Service, the red flag warnings are expected to continue through Thursday and Friday due to gusty winds, low humidity and critical fire weather conditions.
"Please be aware of anything you are doing that could potentially spark a fire," fire officials stated on social media.
Springville Police asked in their Facebook post that people not try to donate items, because accepting donations creates more work for those responding to the fire.
"If you would like to do something, make them a sign showing your support, they love that," the Facebook post said.