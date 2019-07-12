Thursday night in Woodland Hills, a "small" bear was spotted twice.
The first call to dispatch was at 8:45 p.m., according to Officer Sean Spencer with Utah Division of Wildlife. A woman was driving when she said she saw the small bear walking down the street, but the bear quickly retreated back into the woods.
The second call at 10:30 p.m. was from another resident who saw the bear in their yard, around Maple Drive and Skylake Drive. Again, the bear quickly disappeared from the yard.
Spencer said there was no officer action taken, as the bear did not get into anything or cause any damage.
"Hopefully it moved on," he said. However, residents are cautioned to be aware.
Spencer said if the bear is seen again, it is likely officers will respond.
In June, one black bear was spotted in Mapleton and tranquilized for relocation, two other black bear sightings also occurred that same month in Hobble Creek Canyon and Springville, making the Woodland Hills sighting the fourth reported this summer.