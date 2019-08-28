After public outcry at a Truth in Taxation meeting two weeks ago, the Woodland Hills City Council drastically slashed proposed budget increases when approving the budget Tuesday night.
The proposed budget would have had the city collecting about $716,282 in property taxes for the 2020 fiscal year, a 22% increase compared with the $580,000 in property taxes budgeted for 2019.
That would have meant the annual tax on a $537,000 residence would have increased from $1,161.91 to $1,425.65 if the budget was approved, a difference of $263.74 per year.
By the time the city got done going through the budget Tuesday, they had slashed the proposed increase in the revenue to be collected by more than half — from $132,000 to $62,000.
The originally proposed tax increase was .004827, which was amended to .004345.
Cutting the increase in proposed revenue by more than half involved delaying getting a new public works building and delaying purchase of one fire truck by another year, and eliminating some money from the discretionary roads fund. A $10,000 line item was also found to have been entered twice.
Dozens of residents commented at a Truth in Taxation meeting held two weeks ago, to express concerns about the tax increase and whether it was really needed, and Woodland Hills Mayor Wendy Pray informed those who attended that hearing that at least a couple council members were not planning on voting on the budget proposal without making amendments.
Councilman David Pratt said he was one of the council members who would not have approved the budget as originally proposed, but said he was happy with where the budget had ended up Tuesday. He did, however, tell the council he thought many of the budget issues over the last month could be avoided by implementing a city-wide long-term plan.
Pray sent out a letter to residents in July, asking city residents to consider factors like aging infrastructure, mitigation for the Pole Creek/Bald Mountain fire impact, aging snowplows, development failures and increasing employee costs as to why the city was proposing adding $133,000 to the annual budget.
City councilwoman Kari Malkovich asked those attending Tuesday's meeting to keep in mind that the city will need to come up with money to match federal disaster mitigation funding to resolve issues caused by the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires last year, though city staff said the city could obtain a low-interest loan to cover those costs if needed. In-kind costs like using city equipment and labor will also count toward the in-kind matches required for those mitigation projects.