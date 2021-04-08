Intermountain's new Spanish Fork Hospital opened its doors for the first time on Monday morning, and about nine and a half hours later it was welcoming the first baby to be born in the new facility.
Boston Kade Jensen was born at 3:32 p.m. on Monday to Courtney and Kade Jensen of Payson, coming in at 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.
Courtney told the Herald on Thursday that she was scheduled to be induced on Saturday morning at Intermountain's Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, but they called to let her know that more urgent women already in labor had come in.
They needed to push her back a bit, but Jensen said this continued throughout the day on Saturday, and by the end of the day she was emotionally exhausted from thinking she was going to have the baby that day.
Her obstetrician called her and said she could stay on call for the weekend at Utah Valley, or they could go to Spanish Fork Hospital first thing on Monday morning. After talking with her husband, they decided to make the switch to Spanish Fork.
Jensen said the facility was amazing, brand new, clean, and everyone on staff was very welcoming.
“We literally walked in the doors at 6 a.m. with everybody else and they cheered for us because we were their first patients," Jensen said. "A lot of people came to meet us and the hospital administrator came to see us multiple times, making sure that we were well taken care of. They gave us a celebratory meal that they brought up into our room with candles and brisket. We were just treated so well.”
Jensen also was complimentary of the nurses and doctors at the hospital, saying that the nurses made sure they were well taken care of and every last need was met.
She continued, saying they were treated like one would treat family, characterizing it as a great experience.
The date also was celebratory because the Jensens' other son, Grayson, celebrated his second birthday on Monday. The two siblings will now share a birthday, leading to some more presents being handed out in the Jensen household on April 5th each year.
This was not planned or intentional either, according to Jensen.
“I am thrilled with it now," Jensen said. "I think that the two brothers will just throw one big party and it might just be an expensive month of April, but that’s all good.”
Jensen also said she has told her friends about the experience, telling them she would do it again. She added that when it comes time for their family to have another baby, they will be back at Intermountain's Spanish Fork Hospital.