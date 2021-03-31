The longtime Springville High School teacher that has come under scrutiny for allegations of inappropriate sexual harassment and inappropriate remarks and was placed on administrative leave Monday, has now resigned his position with the Nebo School District.
The teacher in question, Dan Money, was a longtime Drivers Education teacher at Springville High School. Students staged a walkout Monday to protest and ask that he be removed from his position.
“The Nebo teacher in question has resigned from their position and is no longer employed with Nebo School District,” District Spokesperson Lana Hiskey told the Daily Herald early Wednesday evening.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.