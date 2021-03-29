On Monday at approximately 9:15 a.m., students at Springville High School staged a walkout in protest against a teacher, stemming from accusations for alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate remarks.
Nebo School District Spokesperson Lana Hiskey said the students and parents involved in the walkout were very respectful. She added that the protest was staged on social media and students walked out of class for one period before returning.
The district has not released the name of the teacher as of Monday morning.
A petition online calling for the teacher to step down was started last week and had almost 2,500 signatures before it was deleted by the organizer. A second petition was then started, which now has almost 3,500 signatures.
“We appreciate the respectable manner that the students held the protest just off of the high school’s grounds,” Hiskey said in an interview with the Daily Herald.
She emphasized it is important for students and teachers to feel safe in reporting things to Springville High School or the district so that a thorough investigation can be done.
Hiskey told the Herald that the district had assembled a team last week that was ready for people to come forward, but that no formal complaints had been filed as of Friday.
On Monday morning, Hiskey confirmed that two formal complaints were filed with the school. More complaints are expected to come in moving forward, according to Hiskey.
As for the possibility of the teacher being placed on administrative leave, Hiskey said that is dependent on the investigation.
The investigative team will be made up of people that are removed from the situation, creating what Hiskey called an unbiased group, as well as the district's attorneys.
“Now going forward we would just encourage that if anyone has any information, please come forward," Hiskey said. "Our administrative team has been sending emails with a form for students to make it easier to submit a formal complaint. Going forward we will work with our investigative team.”
Hiskey emphasized students' safety being of the utmost importance to the Nebo School District.
The next step to the process, Hiskey said, involves the investigative team being put together now that some formal complaints have been filed.