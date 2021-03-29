On Monday at approximately 9:15 a.m., students at Springville High School staged a walkout in protest against a longtime teacher, stemming from accusations for alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate remarks.
The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave following the protest on Monday, while the investigation into his behavior is investigated, according to Lana Hiskey, Nebo School District spokesperson.
Hiskey said the students and parents involved in the walkout were very respectful. She added that the protest was staged on social media and students walked out of class for one period before returning.
The district has not released the name of the teacher as of Monday afternoon.
A petition online calling for the teacher to step down was started last week and had almost 2,500 signatures before it was deleted by the organizer. A second petition was then started, which now has almost 3,500 signatures.
“We appreciate the respectable manner that the students held the protest just off of the high school’s grounds,” Hiskey said in an interview with the Daily Herald.
She emphasized it is important for students and teachers to feel safe in reporting things to Springville High School or the district so that a thorough investigation can be done.
Hiskey told the Herald that the district had assembled a team last week that was ready for people to come forward, but that no formal complaints had been filed as of Friday.
On Monday, Hiskey confirmed that three formal complaints, all from former students, were filed with the school. More complaints are expected to come in moving forward, according to Hiskey.
One former student who was at the protest, Amalea Graham, graduated in 2015 and recounted some of her experiences with the teacher.
“I was 15 years old and during my time in his class, and he was just extremely inappropriate with me and the other female students in the class," Graham said. "What I mean by inappropriate is showing an inappropriate amount of interest in their dating lives, their sex lives, asking them what boys they’ve been hanging out with, and that type of stuff. I experienced him just flat out look at the girls up and down, it’s not hard to tell where somebody’s eyes are looking. I experienced him making very derogatory, sexist comments towards the girls in our class literally every day.”
She added that this behavior was known throughout the Springville area, even leading to older students warning others about the teacher, his class and the behavior.
Graham said female students often spoke about showing skin, wearing short shorts, or certain outfits to pass this teacher's class.
“We would all laugh about it and we didn’t realize the seriousness of how wildly inappropriate that was," Graham said. "It was almost an inside joke in Springville, if you will, where everybody knew about it.”
Graham said that she believes the Nebo School District has been trying to hide the inappropriate behavior. She added that she can't speak of the records for the district, but said she would be shocked if there were no complaints filed on the teacher.
“There was a good strong crowd out there, and were we all making it up?" Graham said. "There are many people that are trying to say that people may have been making these accusations up, trying to defend him. There are over 3,000 signatures on the petition and there were what seemed to be a couple of hundred people at the protest today. Seeing the sheer number of people that were there and willing to support was awesome.”
The investigative team will be made up of people that are removed from the situation, creating what Hiskey called an unbiased group, as well as the district's attorneys.
“Now going forward we would just encourage that if anyone has any information, please come forward," Hiskey said. "Our administrative team has been sending emails with a form for students to make it easier to submit a formal complaint. Going forward we will work with our investigative team.”
Hiskey emphasized students' safety being of the utmost importance to the Nebo School District.
The next step to the process, Hiskey said, involves the investigative team being put together now that some formal complaints have been filed.