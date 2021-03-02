Brennan Skelly, 26 of Springville, was arrested on Saturday night after reports of domestic violence, intoxication, and animal cruelty that resulted in the death of three kittens and another two injured kittens.
A woman told the police that she had come home from work to find three dead kittens, with two more injured. After a confrontation with Skelly, the woman also reported that he had been drinking heavily.
Skelly reportedly denied knowing what happened to the kittens, blaming it on children, but he later said that he blacked out, insisting he did not know what happened.
After this, according to the report, the two separated for a while as the woman spoke with a neighbor about possibly spending the night with them. After returning home to ask a roommate to watch the kittens, she allegedly heard Skelly open his gun safe as she went to retrieve the other kittens in the bathroom.
When walking out of the bathroom, the woman wanted to make sure Skelly did not get a firearm since he was intoxicated and possibly suicidal, the report said.
The woman reported that she started to wrestle with Skelly on the ground over the firearm, according to the report. The roommate then reportedly helped get the firearm away from Skelly, and the woman then went to call the police.
Skelly then allegedly ripped the woman's phone out of her hand and threw it, reportedly to prevent her from calling the police.
A call was eventually put into the Springville Police Department by the roommate, and Skelly reportedly ran out of the house and drove away.
A traffic stop was initiated several blocks from the house and signs of intoxication were reportedly observed by officers. Skelly then consented to a field sobriety test, according to the probable cause statement, and later consented to a breathalyzer test that showed a .213 blood alcohol concentration.
The woman told officers that there were two children in an adjacent room where they could have seen or heard the incident, resulting in two charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Skelly reportedly admitted to killing the kittens but did not go into details about the incident with the firearm.
Skelly is currently being held at the Utah County Jail without bail on five charges of animal cruelty, domestic violence assault, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence of alcohol.