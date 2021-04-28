On Monday night, Provo police officers were called to a reported domestic violence incident at the Little Suites Motel.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers spoke with a female, who was reportedly shaken up and crying, and her 5-year-old child. The female told officers that Tyson Blaine Gurr, a 35-year-old Springville man, had allegedly assaulted her following an argument.
The two had been living with each other for approximately a month, according to the probable cause statement, and Gurr had gotten upset thinking the female was cheating on him.
Gurr reportedly got in the female’s face and she pushed him away in defense. He then reportedly shoved the female back, leading her to fall into a nearby sink.
The female hit her back on the sink which caused her significant pain, according to the probable cause statement.
After being shoved to the ground, the female told officers that Gurr reportedly kneed her in her side and as she tried to call her mother, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into the bathtub.
As Gurr reportedly went to raise his fist, as if to punch her, she kicked him in the face. Gurr responded by allegedly punching her in the chest and neck before the female was able to get free, secure her 5-year-old child, and lock the bathroom door.
Following the alleged domestic violence incident, Gurr was reportedly seen at another motel where he was approached by officers as he was heading toward his vehicle.
Following the officers activating their emergency lights, Gurr allegedly fled on foot with officers chasing him. After officers lost sight of Gurr, he reportedly found a couple in a car at a nearby apartment complex and got in the back seat.
He reportedly said, “I don’t want to hurt you, but I need your car.” The couple reportedly complied after an argument, and Gurr sped away in the vehicle.
According to the probably cause statement, after taking the vehicle, Gurr crashed it.
He was arrested in Provo on Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m after agreeing to meet with police.
Law enforcement requested that Gurr be booked without bail as he was recently released from prison and reportedly has white supremacist gang ties.
Gurr was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of violation of probation or parole, assault, theft of an operable vehicle, three counts of failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, the commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, criminal mischief, receipt or transfer of a stolen vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and reckless driving. He is actively being held without bail.