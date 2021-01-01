After a joint investigation between Provo police and the U.S. Marshals Service, a Springville man is in custody for his allegedly involvement in the aggravated robbery of three banks over the past 20 days.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 60-year-old Dennis Craig Wing of Springville entered into the Key Bank in Provo on Dec. 11, alone. Once inside of the bank, Wing allegedly approached the teller and passed a note, commanding the bank employee to put all of the money into a bag.
The note reportedly informed the teller that this was not Wing’s first time robbing a bank, adding that he had “a gun, cocked and loaded.” Wing allegedly handed the teller a grocery bag for him to put the money into, and the employee did as he was told, placing over $2,100 cash into the bag.
Wing allegedly fled from the location on foot with the money. Later, Wing reportedly carried out similar actions at banks in Orem and Springville, about a week apart from each other, allegedly threatening tellers with the presence of a gun during both incidents, according to arrest documents.
Wing was on federal parole at the time of all three alleged incidents. He had also reportedly violated his federal probation and had a federal board of pardons warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday afternoon, authorities obtained a search warrant for room 11 at the Valley Inn in Provo, assembling the Special Weapons And Tactics Unit to execute the warrant.
When authorities attempted to serve the search warrant, Wing allegedly barricaded himself in room 11 of the Valley Inn with his girlfriend. Wing reportedly held his girlfriend in the room against her will from 5 p.m. to almost 10 p.m., making several phone calls to Provo Police and telling officials he was holding her at gunpoint.
He allegedly made demands to negotiators and refused to surrender or allow his girlfriend to leave, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Two bean bag rounds were fired at Wing in an attempt to take him into custody, and he allegedly continued to obstruct the service of the warrant by actively fighting with SWAT officers attempting to place him under arrest.
During a search of the hotel room, authorities reportedly discovered a pile of crystalline substance on the sink counter. The substance was field tested and indicated positive for methamphetamine. The total amount was just over 3 grams, including the weight of the bag.
Officials also located several syringes and a soda can that was used as a pipe.
Wing has served time in prison for other violent crimes, the most recent of which involved serious bodily injury to another using a knife. Knowing his history and after investigation into the bank robberies, arresting officers have requested that Wing be held without bail “for the safety of the public,” according to arrest documents.
Wing was taking into custody under the suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony kidnapping, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, and class A misdemeanor obstructing justice.
He was also arrested under the suspicion of three class B misdemeanors, including damage to a communication device, assault and use of drug paraphernalia.
U.S. Marshals have also included an addition, potential charge for robbery.