During a recent incident at an American Fork bar, a woman allegedly assaulted two other females in the restroom with an empty beer stein. One of the females who was attacked dealt with a fractured orbital bone, while the other had a laceration above her left eye and a broken nose.
On Saturday at approximately 12:40 a.m., 46-year-old Jennifer Lee Mooney of Springville was reportedly at the bar with her boyfriend and was seen talking with two other individuals. The two females got up from the table and went to the restroom, with Mooney and another woman reportedly being captured on security footage entering the restroom after the other two women.
Mooney was also reportedly seen entering the bathroom with an empty beer stein and, according to witness statements, Mooney struck one female in the face with the glass. After that, Mooney allegedly struck the second female in the face with the same stein.
Security camera footage reportedly caught audible yelling from the restroom, with one female reportedly yelling "no" multiple times.
After striking the two females in the face, Mooney was reportedly seen leaving the bar through the back door.
According to the probable cause statement, the first female that was struck by the stein had to be taken to the emergency room, suffering multiple fractures to her left orbital bone as well as her nose, and required surgery to repair the damage. The female is also reportedly suffering from pain while rotating her neck and blurred vision because of the incident.
The second female had a small laceration above her left eye below the eyebrow and fractures to her nose.
Mooney agreed to meet with officers at the Springville Police Department on Thursday, according to the probable cause statement, where she reportedly said the two females were talking bad about her boyfriend. Mooney then reportedly told officers that she had to go to the restroom and wanted to protect herself with the stein, adding that once in the restroom one of the females punched her in the face.
She reportedly said the rest of the incident was a blur, but that she tried to defend herself.
Mooney is actively being held without bail at the Utah County Jail on assault and aggravated assault charges.