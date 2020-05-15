For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state of Utah is providing access to data from care facilities and three Utah County businesses are on the list.
The state’s online data dashboard identified Medallion Manor (Provo), Aspen Ridge of Utah Valley (Provo) and Parkway Health Center (Payson) as care facilities which have had positive COVID-19 cases among their patients or employees. In total, nine Utah care facilities were listed with six, having five or more cases.
Medallion Manor is listed as having had five or more cases, while Aspen Ridge and Parkway Health Center were identified as having fewer than five.
Allie Spangler, a spokesperson from the Utah Health Care Association, confirmed that Medallion Manor at one point had more than five cases and has applied proper protocol.
“All of our members in the state follow the long-term care guidance provided by the CDC and local health departments,” Spangler said. “We’ve been passing along that information and following that guidance. We’ve been dealing with infection control for a long time, and we’re always updating with new information.”
Joe Walker, CEO of Advanced Health Care (the parent company of Aspen Ridge) said the Utah Department of Health has coordinated to move patients or workers who test positive for the virus to hospitals or approved COVID-19 treatment centers. Aspen Ridge is not a long-term care facility, according to Walker, who said the average patient stay there is around 21 days.
“Our workers are heroes,” he said. “They’re taking on this challenge as they are trained to do and facing it with a lot of courage.”
Todd Bramall, administrator at Parkway Health Center, said there are currently no positive cases at his facility. A week ago, three residents tested positive and were transferred to the City Creek COVID-19 care facility in Salt Lake City. He added that all three residents who were discharged are not showing any signs of the virus and are scheduled to return to Parkway Health Center.
Utah’s online virus database indicates there are more than 300 licensed long-term care facilities in the state, serving an estimated 18,000 vulnerable people. Long-term care facilities include nursing homes, assisted living, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. In coordination with long-term care facilities and their industry associations, state agencies and local health departments are working together to strengthen infection control measures with the goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19 to this vulnerable population.
Michael Good, CEO of University of Utah Health, said on Thursday that 70% of deaths in Utah due to COVID-19 were people over the age of 65, and over 90% of those casualties had serious medical conditions.
As of Friday afternoon – the website updates its statistics at 1 p.m. daily – 100 Utah care facilities have been impacted by the virus and 78 have been resolved. Since March 10 there have been 184 residents and 151 health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 31 resident deaths.