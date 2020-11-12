The state of Utah's COVID-19 briefing Thursday started out with some rough numbers.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn reported there were 3,919 new cases, marking a record for the state's daily positive cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Utah is currently 2,738, with a positivity rate of 23.3%.
Of the 3,919 new COVID-19 cases, Utah County residents accounted for 1,107 of them, which is a new daily high for the county, as well.
Emphasizing the grim numbers, Dunn announced the capacity of referral hospitals in Utah as well as their beds available in intensive care units are at 87.5%.
“We are four days into the new state order and a hard reset," Dunn said. "We do need to give these measures time to see an impact on our case count, however, we know that COVID continues to spread throughout the state, throughout all of our communities and all of our age groups. It’s not one particular population that is experiencing the spread.
"I will tell you that our only hope for slowing the spread of COVID and protecting our hospitals is if each one of us is wearing masks way more than we’re doing it now," Dunn added. "If you think you’re wearing a mask most of the time, even you need to wear it more, and we only need to have close interactions with those who live in our household. We all desperately need these things to happen right now.”
Dunn focused on the 1,360 individuals the state tested on Wednesday, all of them involved in the state football playoffs in some capacity. This includes team members, coaches, trainers, drill team members and cheerleaders.
Of those individuals, only 49 positive cases were identified.
“I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but we all need to start acting like high school athletes," Dunn said. "They have something they care about, and they’re protecting their ability to keep playing. Find that thing that you care about as much as these athletes care about football, cheer and drill.”
Gov. Gary Herbert then spoke, adding that the high positivity rating should be a cause of concern for everyone.
With regards to the state of emergency declared on Sunday, Herbert mentioned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is helping to increase testing across the state. This includes the increased focus on college students attending classes at least one day each week.
When asked about enforcing the newest statewide mask mandate included in the state of emergency, Herbert deferred back to local officials, saying that he believes it is important for local institutions to make their own decisions.
Another big topic has been the upcoming holiday season, how social gatherings will be handled and what recommendations the state will give.
Herbert added the current guidelines have been put into place as a part of the two-week order, but official recommendations with regards to the holiday season have yet to be determined.
“Our goal is to have people enjoy the holiday season but also have a safe, enjoyable holiday season," Herbert said. "Following the guidelines that we recommend will help for them to have that. More detail, probably, will be forthcoming this week.”