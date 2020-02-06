A rough start to Thursday morning’s commute with slushy, slick roads left some Utah residents hoping they can wash the salt and mud off their cars. The National Weather Service indicates, however, that clean car enthusiasts need to hold off for a few days.
On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service cancelled a winter storm advisory for the Utah County area, but that doesn't mean the snow and rain are over.
An avalanche warning by the Forest Service is still in effect for local canyons and mountain back country through 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Thursday snow accumulations in Utah County varied from 4 to 8 inches depending on the location, according to the Brigham Young University weather station at the Eyring Science Center.
According to the weather service, residents should expect an additional snow accumulation of up to 3 inches on the valley floors and 3 to 6 inches on the benches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
“Travel could be very difficult,” according to the weather service report. “Gusty winds may cause areas of blowing snow.”
The storm will begin to dissipate with sun peaking out of the clouds and winds calming from 6 to 8 mph by midday Friday. Temperatures will be reaching into the low 40s by Friday afternoon.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and south winds at about 7 mph. By Saturday night, there will be a 30% chance of snow with a low temperature of 24 degrees.
To wrap up the wintry weekend, there will be a 30% chance of snow Sunday after 11 a.m. with accumulations of less than an inch. The high temps for the day are predicted to reach 37 degrees.