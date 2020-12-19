Isabella, a single mother living in Springville is struggling to pay rent and is looking for help with gifts for her daughter this Christmas.
After separating from the father of her child, Isabella was getting some help from him, but that has since stopped.
“With the pandemic it’s been kind of crazy,” Isabella said. “I am separated and he was helping me during the summer, but it has gone downhill. Also renting and all of that has been crazy.”
It is extremely tough for her to find an apartment that she can afford due to the fact that many places are asking for months of rent in advance or too large of a security deposit.
Her biggest struggle is currently paying rent, which is where most of the money she makes is going right now.
With her rent increasing and Christmas coming up, Isabella wants to give her 3-year-old daughter a good holiday experience.
Her 3-year-old daughter has barely started to recognize Santa and because of this, she is hoping for a magical Christmas.
Isabella’s mom passed away and her dad lives in Mexico, so they don’t have much family nearby — but she is looking forward to celebrating the holiday with her sister and her brother this year. Their celebrations are usually on Christmas Eve each year.
“We have dinner and then we open gifts at midnight,” Isabella said. “The kids of course will open gifts when Santa brings them. I’m just looking forward to the spirit of Christmas, it’s always nice.”
She is hopeful that someone will help them this Christmas.
“It would be amazing,” Isabella said. “It would really mean a lot.”
Her daughter is in need of warm snow clothes, shoes, pants and socks. She wears a size 4 in pants and shirts, a size 9 in shoes and her favorite color is yellow.
She also enjoys any educational books and is hoping for a scooter for Christmas because her cousins have them and she wants to be cool like them.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.