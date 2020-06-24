Researchers say satellite remote sensing used to detect and monitor harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Utah Lake could have yielded hundreds of thousands of dollars in “socioeconomic benefits associated with improved human health outcomes.”
In a paper published online on June 18 in GeoHealth, an academic journal focused on environmental and health sciences, researchers from various institutions examined how Utah environmental officials used satellite data to manage a cyanobacterial HAB outbreak in 2017, noting that “cyanoHAB events on Utah Lake can pose health risks to people who interact with the blooms through recreation.”
“We find that the availability of satellite data yielded socioeconomic benefits by improving human health outcomes valued at approximately $370,000,” researchers wrote, “though a sensitive analysis reveals that this central estimate can vary significantly ($55,000 - $1,057,000 in benefits) as a result of different assumptions regarding the time delay in posting a recreational advisory, the number of people exposed to the cyanoHAB, the number of people who experience gastrointestinal symptoms, and the cost per case of illness.”
The paper’s authors include Signe Stroming of Georgetown University, Blake Schaeffer of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, and Molly Robertson, Bethany Mabee and Yusuke Kuwayama of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Resources for the Future.
Toxic algal blooms have been an issue at the popular Utah County water body for years. In 2016, concentration of algal cells in the water were found to be three times the threshold that is safe for human exposure, according to the Utah County Health Department.
“These types of algae release neurotoxins and hepatotoxins that can affect brain, nervous system, and liver function,” Utah Department of Health Executive Director Joseph Miner said in July 2016.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, first began using satellite data to monitor cyanoHABs in Utah Lake in June 2017, according to the paper.
“On June 12, in-situ tests revealed no cyanobacteria present on the lake,” the authors wrote. “However, on June 20, satellite images … revealed a biomass developing in Provo Bay, on the eastern shore of the lake.”
The authors conducted interviews with DEQ managers and “supplemented these interview findings with existing results from the public health literature and statistics from park visitor and tourism records.”
“We focus on two quantitative components of human health outcomes: the rate of symptom presentation and the distribution in severity of symptoms,” they wrote.
In order to estimate the total reduction in cost of illness that can be attributed to using satellite data to monitor algal blooms, the authors multiplied “the number of individuals who would have experienced symptoms at different levels of severity … with the cost of treating the symptoms experienced at each level of severity.”
“We find that in the counterfactual case, approximately $370,000 in healthcare costs were incurred as a result of cyanoHAB exposure,” wrote the authors. “Because there were no cases of illnesses in the reference case, we conclude that the satellite data provided approximately $370,000 in socioeconomic benefits to society.”
The authors acknowledge limitations to their research, including that “the benefits of satellite data found in this study are not representative of most lakes in the country, are likely higher than the typical lake experiencing a toxic cyanoHAB due to the number of affected persons” and that they “did not calculate the costs to the local recreational economy associated with recreational advisories that limit lake access.”
County health officials removed the advisory warning for Utah Lake in November after test results at three different locations showed algae concentrations were at levels safe for human exposure.
The county health department announced on June 15 that algal bloom sampling at Utah Lake would pause until at least July 1 “due to state budget uncertainty.” Satellite monitoring of algal blooms on the lake is still occurring and can be viewed at http://wqdatalive.com/public/669.