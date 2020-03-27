As businesses throughout the country struggle to adapt to coronavirus-related restrictions and unemployment claims rapidly increase, a study says that Utah County residents are among the most charitable in the entire state.
The study, which was done by the New York-based personal finance company SmartAsset, looked at “how much people donate as a percentage of their net income” and “the proportion of people in a given county who made charitable donations,” according to the study’s methodology.
Researchers began by calculating the net income of all residents in each county by looking at 2017 tax return data and accounting for federal, state and local taxes paid, as well as deductible entries like mortgage interest and mortgage insurance payments, the methodology said.
“We then divided each county’s total donations by its total net income to see how much county residents are donating relatively to their income,” researchers wrote.
Finally, the researchers took the total number of tax returns with charitable contributions and compared them to the total returns for each county.
Utah County received a 76.9 rating on the “Donation Index,” calculated based on donations as a percentage of net income, which is the highest rating of any of Utah’s 29 counties. The next highest was Morgan County with a 66.7 rating, followed by Davis and Rich counties 65.3 and 60.9 ratings, respectively.
Utah County ranked lower in terms of proportion of residents who had made charitable donations, receiving a 72.1 index rating while Morgan County was rated 95.5. Davis, Summit and Wasatch counties all ranked higher than Utah County.
Overall, Utah County ranked second in counties with the most generous residents with a 91.9 rating. Morgan County received a perfect score overall while Davis, Wasatch and Washington counties were respectively rated 88, 82.3 and 75.4.
The study did not break down which types of charities or causes to which Utahns are most likely to donate.
Charitable donations could be needed now more than ever. On Thursday, the Utah Department of Workforce Services reported a 1,391% increase in unemployment claims between March 15 and March 21 and the previous week. Of the 19,591 claims, 12.4% came from Utah County residents.
Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge said Wednesday that the county’s restaurants and hotels would be hit the hardest by coronavirus closures.
“This (coronavirus pandemic) is going to be absolutely devastating to our restaurant and our hotel communities, and especially to their hourly staff, to the point where many will have to close,” Ainge said.
The commission recently partnered with Explore Utah Valley to launch a website that tells residents which restaurants remain open and encouraged the community to show support for local businesses.
“The local restaurant community is an establishment here, and we don’t want to see any of them go,” Ainge said.
Some restaurants have taken it upon themselves to help the community. When Gov. Gary Herbert announced closures to Utah’s public and charter schools, Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria in Provo offered free grab-and-go meals for school-aged children who needed lunches.
The “Utah 211” mobile application, which was designed by United Way of Utah County, lets residents know what emergency and nonprofit services are open during the coronavirus pandemic.
A list of nonprofits and charities in Utah can be found at http://greatnonprofits.org/state/Utah.