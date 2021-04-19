Utahns may be discovering a slimmer bill when it comes to energy costs in the Beehive State. In a recent study from Finder, Utah was ranked third among the cheapest states in the country for energy costs.
"Mormons, monoliths, and now add modestly priced energy to what Utah is known for, as it is the third cheapest state for energy with an average monthly cost of just $107 a month or an annual cost of $1,285," the study said. "Utah is actually the cheapest state for electricity at $76 a month but only the 13th lowest for natural gas prices at an average of $31 a month."
The methodology behind the study involved determining the average energy cost by calculating how much was spent monthly on electricity, natural gas, heating oil and propane in each state.
The average monthly consumption and average price were then used to calculate the exact costs for residents.
The states that found themselves above Utah were New Mexico and Idaho, with the state known for its potato industry coming in on top.
On the other end of the spectrum, the list of states that have the most expensive energy bills starts with Hawaii, then Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Alabama and Massachusetts.
As for ways to reduce your energy bill, Finder suggested that people buy energy-efficient appliances, use rewards cards or debit cards, unplug devices, or using off-peak energy hours.
The study said that by switching to Energy Star appliances, people will use 50% less energy, which would add up to approximately 5%-10% saved on each energy bill, according to Finder.
Additionally, devices left plugged in still use energy and it makes up about 25% of all residential energy, a study by the Natural Resources Defense Council said.
For those looking to save more money on their energy bills, Ben Zientara, a solar policy analyst, and researcher for solar reviews was quoted by Finder as suggesting people get a home energy audit before trying to switch to solar energy.
"In most cases, it’s cheaper to improve your home’s insulation and avoid using electricity by replacing energy-intensive appliances, lights and devices than it is to pay for solar panels," Zientara told Finder.
To read more about the study and to see the energy bill costs by state, visit www.finder.com/energy-costs-by-state.