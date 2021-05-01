A recent study from the Utah Women and Leadership Project focused only on higher education, showed some progress being made with women taking on leadership roles in Utah’s higher education system but mentioned there is still work to be done.
The new study is a follow-up to studies done in 2014 and 2017 that looked into women in leadership roles for both the K-12 system and the higher education systems, with the numbers being compared to see that progress being made.
“The research is quite clear that it really does matter that you have men and women working together and that the decisions are more innovative, creative and better overall when you have diversity, men, women and people of color as well,” said Dr. Susan Madsen, director of the Utah Women and Leadership Project. “It impacts the decisions that universities and colleges make, and it impacts our students.”
While this study focused on higher education, it took a look at various areas including the state board of higher education, the state’s technical colleges, the presidents of all the colleges and universities, and other leadership positions.
Some of the findings included a 10% increase in women holding cabinet positions since 2017, 50% of the presidents at all colleges and institutions in the state having female presidents, and the state board of higher education seeing an over 12% increase in females holding positions since 2017.
Madsen said that the good news to come out of this study is the progress, with most areas seeing a rise in the percentage of women in leadership roles.
One of the biggest numbers in the study involved female presidents, with four of the eight state colleges and universities having a female president. Along with that, Westminster has a female president, which makes the total five out of the 10 universities or colleges in the state.
This was an increase from 12.5% in 2014 and 25% in 2017.
In comparison, the state’s technical colleges only have one female president out of the six schools. This is an area that Madsen said still needs to see some progress.
When asked about the importance of women being in leadership positions, Madsen spoke to women bringing different ideas to the table along with bringing in diversity from the top down.
One of the examples brought up was UVU and the progress the university has seen under current President Astrid Tuminez.
“You can see that this is the time for Tuminez, this is what the community needs, this is what the college needs, and you’ve just got to look at making sure you have the right people as a team together,” Madsen said. “Not just a bunch of men, not just a bunch of women, but working together is the key. It does change things, shake things up and she is definitely doing that.”
A key aspect of this change is that 70% to 75% of people still view a leader as a white male, according to Madsen, which is something she attributed to society’s view of what a leader looks like.
She added that the state of Utah is still at this point, but it is beginning to turn the corner through leadership roles being taken on by women like Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson.
The biggest takeaway for Madsen was that there is progress being made.
“Even though we are seeing women in different positions, we are significantly below the nation when it comes to women in politics and corporate leaders,” Madsen said. “It is a nice thing that we are making progress in this area because higher education is so key to what happens in Utah because it really is pumping out the next generation of our leaders.”
She is pleased by this progress but there is still work to be done in terms of changing the culture around leaders in Utah. Madsen continued, saying that she is hopeful for the future with institutions continuing to get better, serving the students and communities in different ways.