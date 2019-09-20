Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch spoke at Brigham Young University on Friday night on the topic of civility, answering questions posed by his former colleague Judge Carolyn B. McHugh, with whom he served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.
The event was put on by the Hatch Foundation, founded by retired U.S. Sen. Orrin G. Hatch. Foundation Executive Director Matt Sandgren said in opening remarks that civility has been one of Hatch’s main priorities as a senator, and promoting civility is a major goal of the foundation. Gorsuch was invited to speak by the foundation because, according to Sandgren, he embodies civility.
“A man of integrity and immense intellect who not only talks civility — he lives it,” Sandgren said of Gorsuch.
The friendship between McHugh, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, and Gorsuch, who was appointed by President George W. Bush to the 10th Circuit, should serve as a model to us all, Sandgren said.
Before Gorsuch and McHugh had their discussion, there was a video presentation from the Hatch Foundation featuring Hatch encouraging people to have civility.
“Without it, little separates us from the cruelty and chaos that rule by force,” Hatch said in the video.
Hatch described how he’s seen the attitude of the Senate shift from one of civility to one without, and talked about his own friendships with and respect for Democratic senators that allowed important bipartisan bills to pass.
“Are we too busy vilifying each other to even consider friendship with the other side?” Hatch asked in the video, before inviting people to recommit to civility. “May we all work together toward this noble goal.”
BYU President Kevin J Worthen spoke next, introducing President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Like Gorsuch, Worthen said Oaks, whose first job out of law school was as a law clerk to a man he disagreed with on several points but ultimately respected, embodies civility, in addition to having a great understanding of the legal process.
Oaks spoke next, providing the introduction for McHugh and Gorsuch, speaking more on the subject of why civility is important.
“Civility is important to a civilization for many reasons,” Oaks said. “If democracy is to function effectively ... we must have civility in discourse.”
Oaks went on to say “a lack of civility degrades our public institutions, academic or other,” because it doesn’t allow people to think and speak freely, expressing their own personal views.
Finally, McHugh and Gorsuch settled in to speak for the next 45 minutes or so. Much of their discussion was centered around Gorsuch’s recently published book, the title of which quotes Benjamin Franklin: “A Republic, if You Can Keep It.”
Gorsuch began by sharing several anecdotes related to how his life changed when President Donald Trump appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2017. One major change, he said, was anonymity.
“I went from this happily anonymous life (on the 10th Circuit) to the point where I’d be in restaurants and people would videotape me slurping noodles from across the room,” he said. However, it wasn’t all bad.
Gorsuch said when God takes something away, like his anonymity, God also gives something back.
“What he gave me was the opportunity to witness, firsthand, the goodness and civility of the American people,” Gorsuch said.
Since being appointed, Gorsuch said he hasn’t had a single person say something mean to his face. He admitted he doesn’t go on social media, so he can’t speak to that. But he also said he has had people approach him in public to tell him they wish for his success.
Gorsuch discussed a variety of topics in regards to his philosophy when it comes to the Constitution — he identifies as an “originalist” — and his beliefs when it comes to his work as a judge.
“So many people seem to think that judges are just like politicians, but with robes,” Gorsuch said. But “robing up,” as he describes it, is “a reminder that it’s not just about me, it’s about the people before us.”
McHugh agreed, adding, “It’s not about what I think. It’s about applying the law to this set of facts.”
Both McHugh and Gorsuch said they had passed decisions with outcomes they didn’t particularly favor — but it’s simply part of the job.
“We are to apply the law, not to make the law,” Gorsuch said. “It’s just that simple.”
On civility, McHugh and Gorscuh seemed to agree that public perception of how judges work together is likely skewed. As an example, in their time together on the 10th Circuit — although people tended to assume Gorsuch would rule one way and McHugh another because of the presidents that appointed them — McHugh said they only disagreed on two rulings. The Supreme Court, Gorsuch said, is similar — according to Gorsuch, the Supreme Court Justices now and since 1945 agree unanimously 40% of the time on cases.
“The Supreme Court I know is a model of civility and kindness and mutual respect and fun,” Gorsuch said. “It’s OK to disagree, even over the hardest things in this country, and do it kindly.”
In his closing remarks, at the request of McHugh, Gorsuch shared the story of a lesson he taught as a professor of legal ethics. At the end of every semester, he would ask his students to take 5-10 minutes to write their own obituaries, then ask a few brave souls to read theirs out loud.
In 10 years, Gorsuch said, no student ever wrote about how proud they were of all the money they made or all the hours they put in at work; every obituary instead talked about how they were kind, a good spouse or parent, or someone who served the community.
“For me, the best thing I was taught in ethics ... came from my wife’s family,” Gorsuch said. “(Louise) said, ‘Neil, you’re going to have many regrets in life ... you’re going to leave many things unsaid and undone that you really should have said and should have done ... but the one thing you will never regret is being kind.’”
Gorsuch closed his remarks by saying he is proud of the rule of law in the U.S. and feels it is an honor and a privilege to serve it.
A. Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank and chairman of the Hatch Foundation, had the final remarks of the evening. He described Gorsuch’s remarks as both “inspiring” and “frightening,” showing the audience what they need to do.
“We need to be the change we want to see in the country, and it all starts with civility,” Anderson said. “Restoring respect, grace and decency.”