Many know Swig as a local favorite for mixed soda refreshments and a place to get a quick caffeine fix or cookie. Not many know the story behind co-founder Nicole Tanner.
Some 12 years ago, a friend of Tanner’s urged her to go in and get a mammogram. Tanner continued to delay it until she finally went in, later learning she had breast cancer.
The cancer, a rare and fast-growing form, cystosarcoma phyllodes, had to be removed because it would not respond to chemotherapy or radiation.
Tanner had originally planned on waiting to get the mammogram when she was 40, but she said it would have been too late.
“That mammogram actually did save my life,” Tanner said. “We went through all of the surgeries, removed the cancer and then realized we had over $10,000 in hospital bills. No insurance and my husband had just started a new job, so we had minimal finances with five children.”
The next big question that came up for Tanner and her family was, how would they pay for the medical expenses? A native of St. George, Tanner heard about a program at the local hospital where donors would help people pay for their life-saving treatments.
Tanner ended up paying about $100 when her hospital bills were over $10,000.
A little over a year later she started Swig with a renewed vision on life. Fast forward to today and Swig has 22 locations around Utah and three in the Phoenix area.
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tanner is looking to pay that help she received forward to other women and families who may need help paying their medical bills.
“Now to be able to pay it forward and be able to give this same gift that I was given to some very deserving women that have had a very unexpected thing happen to them is pretty incredible,” Tanner said. “It’s very humbling, very surreal. I’m grateful that I can give back to somebody that could not pay for this on their own. It’s one thing to go cancer free, but if you have thousands of dollars in medical bills the weight is still pretty heavy. Not many other words describe it. I can’t wait to be able to make a difference in someone’s life and lift their load.”
The difference with Swig’s fundraiser is that it is not paying to research a possible cure for breast cancer, but rather helping out the families impacted directly.
As of Tuesday, the Swig website said the company had already fundraised over $25,000 of its $50,000 goal. Tanner added that it is no surprise to her.
“I know that we have this awesome community that follows us and comes to Swig,” Tanner said. “This is way more than just a business, it’s way more than just a fountain drink, it is the best part of people’s day and in return they are making people’s days better by helping this cause. It honestly isn’t surprising to me that we are over halfway because they are just amazing. They will show up when the need is there.”
Along with the fundraiser, Swig is continuing to see growth across the state. The company’s corporate headquarters, located in Utah County, is just one of the steps it has taken into the growing Utah Valley area.
Tanner added that she could think of five or six more locations off the top of her head that are coming to the county in the next six months. She spoke highly of the support Swig has seen in the Utah County community.
“We love Utah County, it was the first store that we jumped to from St. George,” Tanner said. “Provo was the first one outside of St. George, it was our tester to see if Swig would survive in a colder climate.”
Some of the company’s strongest stores are in Utah County and with more coming in shortly, it only increases the options for patrons to donate to Swig’s “Save the Cups” campaign.
To participate, you can donate online, donate with any purchase at Swig, buy a T-shirt or a sticker or buy one of two drinks, The Founder and The Fighter. One dollar of the drink purchases, $15 of the T-shirt sales and all of the money from the sticker sales go to the fundraiser.