While many traditional community gatherings for Thanksgiving were canceled this year, due to the pandemic, there was still help available for those in need.
Tabitha’s Way food pantries in American Fork and Spanish Fork provided the fixings for Thanksgiving meals to 900 families in Utah County.
The number of dinners that are given away for Thanksgiving increases each year, according to Mike Carter, founder of Tabitha’s Way North County. The food that is given is donated from businesses, organizations and individuals.
“This year, we had an Eagle Scout, who raised some money,” he said. “There is an anonymous family who has done a lot for us.”
Each family was given a turkey rolls, potatoes, cranberries, vegetables and ingredients for stuffing and dessert.
“The reason that we do it that way is we want people to have the experience in their home of having their family there, instead of going somewhere else to eat,” Carter said. “What often happens with these families is they go without or they go to somebody else’s home.”
Carter remembers an experience from a couple of years ago, when a man in the pantry was talking about the upcoming holiday.
“The man said to me: ‘My family asks everybody to bring something to our dinner. I was assigned to bring a ham. I was too ashamed to tell them that I couldn’t afford the ham,’” Carter recalled.
The man continued to say that he had been planning to donate plasma to hopefully get enough money for the ham.
“I went back and gave one to him, and he was crying,” Carter said.
Hundreds of vouchers were given to local school districts so at-risk families could receive aid from neighborhood schools. Additionally, several other agencies used the vouchers, including Wasatch Mental Health and Kids on the Move.
Some clients of Tabitha’s Way were recipients of the dinner vouchers, as well. The vouchers are typically brought into Tabitha’s Way to receive the holiday food.
This year, with COVID-19 restrictions, the dinners were given away differently.
“Each family drives up, gives their voucher, pops their trunk and we put the dinner in and off they go,” Carter explained. “It is completely contactless. It’s very purposeful, fun work.”
Christmas dinners will be given away in a similar way, as well.
Tabitha’s Way food pantries are always in need of donations of food. It has been especially challenging during the pandemic.
“It was really rough for a while,” Carter said. “We literally almost ran out of food at one point. We were literally handing out food the same day we got it.”
Carter said he began calling local ecclesiastical leaders and wire containers were put in the parking lots so people could donate without gathering in groups.
“Church members would leave food in the baskets, and we quarantined it,” he said. “We also got a lot of support from the LDS Church, which got us through our lean time.”
For information about donating or volunteering at either Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry, go to http://tabithasway.org.