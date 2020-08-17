For the ninth year, hundreds of schoolchildren in Utah County will be better prepared and ready for school because of donations of backpacks and school supplies. Tabitha’s Way food pantries in Spanish Fork and American Fork supplied the items, thanks to volunteers and donations.
About 1,800 backpacks have been given away or are still being given away from Tabitha’s Way in Spanish Fork, according to Wendy Osborne, founder. The backpacks contain school supplies, including pencils, pens, scissors, notebooks and folders.
Typically, the backpacks are given out during a Children’s Health Fair that is held every year in Spanish Fork. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the backpacks are being given out through a drive-thru process, much like the way food is being given out from the pantry.
In American Fork, about 700 backpacks are being given to students. Most of those have been given to Alpine School District to give to students in need. Others are being given to needy pantry clients.
The school supplies come from donations and the backpacks are purchased with money that is donated by local businesses and groups.
“A lot of groups will do school supply drives,” Osborne said. “A lot of local stores will put together kits for people to buy to donate.”
Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth groups and others have been busy collecting enough school supplies to donate. In fact, this starts every year right after school ends in May and the donations continue to be collected throughout the summer, according to Osborne.
“We have a lot of volunteers. They inventory everything, then stuff the backpacks,” she said.
With the uniqueness of this school year, families are needing help more than ever.
“The demand has been so huge this year,” Osborne said. “A lot of people have been calling, even from out of area, about the backpacks.”
Even families whose children are staying home for school this year are in need of supplies to complete their work each day.
Osborne said that one mother of seven children called to inquire about getting backpacks for her children. Because of health problems of the woman’s husband, the family has lost their home in the past year and had a difficult time finding a place to live. Luckily, they were able to get backpacks from Tabitha’s Way and even some school clothes, thanks to donated funds from a local family.
The food pantries themselves have seen an increase in people needing help with food during the past few months, with people losing their jobs or experiencing a decrease in work hours.
“We’ve seen almost a 30% increase of clients,” Osborne said.
The annual backpack giveaway first came to be when Osborne realized that a lot of people were asking her how they could get help with school clothes for their children.
“They said how difficult this time of year is and they want to provide for their families like others do,” Osborne said. “We decided then to help with backpacks.”