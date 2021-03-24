Wednesday marked the opening of the floodgates for all adults in the Beehive State to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
Now, this may not look like people rushing into Best Buy on Black Friday to score deals on televisions and gaming consoles, but the equivalent predicament was experienced online last week as people attempted to snag an appointment in Utah County.
Spokesperson Aislynn Tolman-Hill said the Utah County Health Department was made aware of the change a week ago when the governor announced it. Appointments in Utah County are made available every Thursday, and Tolman-Hill said it did bring some traffic to the website following the announcement.
“Monday and Tuesday of this week were regular appointments or the current eligibility, and then starting on the 24th it was open to all that are 16 and up for Wednesday, Thursday or Friday," Tolman-Hill said. "When we opened those appointments on Thursday evening, we did see events for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week fill up quite quickly. Within 20 minutes or less.”
The goal of this large-scale opening for eligibility was to keep the demand for the vaccine higher than the supply. While the supply is out there, it is coming in weekly which allows the health department to see how many it will get for the week and how quickly the appointments are booked.
Tolman-Hill characterized the high demand as a Catch-22. While people may get frustrated over not being able to get an appointment, the county and state don't want to waste those vaccines.
“The reality is, there are thousands of people trying to get a very limited amount of appointments," Tolman-Hill said. "Even though it might be thousands of appointments that we are making available, there are thousands and thousands and thousands of people that are trying to get those appointments. That’s kind of what we have been dealing with each week, but I feel like we’ve done a good job as we’ve moved along the process of opening up appointments based on the governor’s guidelines.”
With the other moves from phase to phase, the demand for the vaccine slowed after the three- to four-week mark, which prompted the eligibility standards to be moved up. This was the case with the recent change.
The difference with this change is the number of people who will now be eligible. It will take a while for the vaccine to get out to all of these people, and Tolman-Hill brought up how critical patience will be.
For the most part, people are excited and grateful, according to Tolman-Hill, but she wanted to remind people who are frustrated that there are multiple providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, and people are not limited to the county they reside in.
“However, if you are able to get an appointment from the health department or another provider and you decide to keep looking, it is important that if you choose to go somewhere else you cancel your initial appointment," Tolman-Hill said. "It can put other providers and ultimately someone else in a bind because you’re not the only one looking for appointments.”
Tolman-Hill said the demand is expected to stay high for a number of weeks, at least two to four. There are still a lot of unknowns, but Tolman-Hill did bring up that it is interesting to see some vaccine hesitancy as age groups have lowered.
“For the most part, with the data we are getting throughout the state, it is our understanding that probably 75% or more of adults plan to get the vaccine,” Tolman-Hill said.
The state and the county are committed to putting the vaccine into arms within seven days after receiving it. The interest of the population is continuing to be gauged as it is a fluid process.
The biggest message Tolman-Hill brought up was that everyone will get a vaccine if they want it.
“One hundred percent, we feel very confident that if you want the vaccine you will get your turn," Tolman-Hill said.