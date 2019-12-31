Our feelings of 2019 could likely be summed up in the question: how many hours this year did you spend stuck in construction traffic?
In many top stories taking place in Utah County, the loss of time was omnipresent, in addition to the valley’s theme of the decade: change.
Here’s a look at the top 10 stories in Utah County in 2019.
10. Los Hermanos fire
Downtown Provo is no stranger to fires. Just blocks from the downtown Provo City Center Temple, a longtime establishment restaurant caught fire in the night, burning too quickly to salvage the building. Los Hermanos, a Provo staple, and its dedicated diners mourned the loss of the building and its history. Months later, Los Hermanos reopened in a new location outside of Provo — in University Place in Orem.
9. Road construction
Do you ever think there will be a day when there is not major highway construction through Lehi? We’re not so sure. If only we could get back the hours of our lives wasted inching through traffic in the northern part of Utah County this year. Most memorable, are the nicknames residents gave to the stretch of highway (Rainbow Road), and number of semitrailer crashes that took place on the winding, narrow lanes that tangled up all vehicles for hours. Growth definitely comes with growing pains, and Utah County felt those fully in 2019.
8. Internet crimes against children
A number of sex stings were carried out during the year, targeting individuals seeking involvement and communication with would-be youth. In May, 13 arrests were made by local agencies and investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) of men reportedly aggressively seeking sexual contact with children. In June, six men —ranging in age from 19 to 47 — were arrested in Lehi for planning to meet 13-year-olds, several of which sought contact via apps. In August, Lehi Police working with the FBI arrested four more men attempting to entice minor girls through the internet or by text. Other Utah County residents were arrested in a Salt Lake City-based sting operation with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force in October.
7.BYU student protests/honor code
BYU saw yet another year of emboldened students protest what they viewed is unfair and immoral action by the university in devastating the lives of students through inconsistent and nontransparent practices by its Honor Code Office. The protests received national attention, as thousands shared their experiences online of lost education opportunities and hundreds gathered on the campus in April. BYU subsequently announced the office would inform students why they were reported to the Honor Code Office and we be told what their reported violation is. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only controversial Honor Code Office news in 2019; its alleged coordination with BYU PD brought the university police department under continued scrutiny, with it set to be decertified in September. Due to an appeal, the process is ongoing and the department continues until the matter is resolved.
6. State tax reform
After making waves in attempting to pass massive tax reform during the 2019 legislative session and failing, proponents of changing Utah’s tax structure took to town halls across the state via a tax task force to field questions and concerns residents had about potentially taxing more services, and changing the way education is funded in the state. Ultimately after months-long process, the Legislature convened in a special session in December to overhaul the state’s tax system. Ultimately, the Legislature cut taxes by $154 million by trimming income taxes (totaling $633 million) while simultaneously increasing taxes on food and gas, and other services ($478 million). State sales tax on food at grocery stores will be 4.85%, up from 1.75%, beginning April 1. While a majority of Utah’s politicians were in support of the change, some groups were not as they felt it unfairly targeted low-income families. After its passage and the governor’s signature in December, a group of supporters decided to work toward putting forth a citizens referendum to overturn the new tax reform.
5. County government continues dysfunction
It seems the Utah County Commission cannot help but continue years of dysfunction as it struggled to decide how a change in the form of county government should move forward. Infighting was ever present, as well as a healthy dose of manipulation. Early in 2019, a group of community leaders was tasked with researching and determining an ideal form of government to propose to the commissioners. After many personal hours spent on this endeavor, which was a task handed out by the county government, the Good Governance Advisory Board (GGAB) told the commission in April that it should change to a mayor-council form of government, with a chief administrative officer. This was not the answer some were hoping for; mainly, commissioner Bill Lee who filed a petition in July with four other residents, to change the form to a five-person commission and therefore sidelining the possibility of putting the GGAB recommendation on the 2019 ballot — rendering the rush of time by county employees and GGAB members lost, at least in 2019. Despite the latest petition that must acquire 10,200 signatures, multiple legislators from Utah County suggested legislation may be introduced in the 2020 session requiring the county to have separated legislative/executive powers.
4. Increased LGBTQ visibility
In 2019, Utah Republicans met its first openly gay elected official: Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie. Ivie, 40, came out as gay in May by releasing a video on his Facebook page. One motivation for his public announcement came from his desire to help young adults like him and to tell them that things will be OK; he addressed suicide in the LGBTQ community simultaneously in his video. The news Ivie shared made news across the U.S., as Ivie joins a small group of gay conservative elected officials.
“I believe that within the Republican Party is the place that we find the core principles that protect individual liberty that provide people like myself, people in the LGBTQ community, the opportunity to be treated equally,” Ivie said. “... I’m still very much a Republican, even though I’m gay.”
Prior, and unconnected to Ivie’s announcement, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made public changes in April to its policy about children of LGBTQ couples no longer requiring special approval from the church’s First Presidency following a November 2015 handbook change banning baptism of children from same-sex couples. In the same set of changes, the church changed from labeling same-sex marriage as “apostasy” and instead listed it as a serious transgression.
3. Temples
It was an eventful news year for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah County. While the Utah-based church made many sweeping announcements and changes that affected its members worldwide, Utah County saw major developments in the announcements and details of two new temples located in Saratoga Springs and Orem. In October, ground was broken by church leadership and various area political and business leaders for the Saratoga Springs Temple, which was first announced in April 2017. This temple is expected to be 87,000 square feet in size when completed at its location on 897 S. Ensign Drive in the new Beacon Pointe development.
In December, after an abnormally short time period from the announcement made in October, the church announced the location of the Orem temple to be built at 1471 S. Geneva Road. The three-story temple will encompass approximately 70,000 square feet, and a meetinghouse on the same plot. When completed, the Orem temple will be the 22nd temple in Utah and sixth in Utah County.
2. Property taxes and bonds
The county government and other governing bodies drew the ire of voters and taxpayers in 2019, as government entities grappled with how to pay for services to an ever-increasing population with the status quo (or reduction in) budget. The most heated debates took place between the Utah County Commissioners and residents protesting an announced property tax increase via postcard mailers on the county’s portion of property taxes (the first county increase in 23 years), as well as Provo voters and the Provo City School District’s latest bond effort. Many long stories short, Provo school district’s bond failed miserably, and Timpview High School will continue to fall into disrepair until the district can find alternative means of funding necessary construction for student safety. On the county end, after several town halls, the commission changed its proposal from 100% increase to 67.4% With it came several cuts to non-necessary programs, facilities and functions of county departments.
1. Master Officer Joseph Shinners
In early January 2019, Master Officer Joseph Shinners, 29, died after being injured while on duty at the scene of an arrest in Orem. His death, one of just two Utah County officers since 1992, devastated the Provo and Orem area. For many working in those departments, Shinners’ death brought great mourning and concern for the welfare of family his young family left behind. The community rallied in support of the Shinners family, and the police departments, in memorials, fundraisers and more, with the aim he will never be forgotten.