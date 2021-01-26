In approximately six months, drivers in the Beehive State will have a new license plate design to choose from that celebrates inclusion, diversity and the work of Martin Luther King Jr.
The slogan behind the license plate is, "Many Voices, One Utah," and the winning artwork from the design contest was created by Eleanor Smith, a senior at Timpview High School.
Her art was selected by a review committee that had commissioners, state representatives and other leaders on it. The artwork will be used on the new Martin Luther king Jr. Special License Plate.
"We are grateful for commission members and legislators who have diligently strived to elevate the legacy and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to create a greater compassionate community in our state," said Nubia Peña, director of the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, in a release. "We look forward to continuing to build partnerships with leaders, advocates and change agents that share the vision to build a Utah where all people feel seen, valued and considered."
Smith, a member of Model UN and the music program at Timpview, decided to take on digital art as a new hobby when the COVID-19 pandemic picked up.
As she was scrolling through Facebook one day, an advertisement for the contest popped up, and she thought it could be an interesting challenge for her to try and design something to fit the license plate's slogan.
“It was about Martin Luther King and his legacy, and I really wanted to create art that embodies those characteristics," Smith said. "I created my piece, submitted it and a couple weeks later I heard back and found out that I had actually won the contest.”
She added that she really appreciated King's messages of unity and acceptance of everyone regardless of their background. The art was a way for Smith to show her appreciation for diversity, different cultures and different backgrounds from around the state of Utah.
Her original thought behind the design was to show many different people working together to create a united Utah. It started with a sketch and Smith then transferred it over to her iPad, where she finished the design.
While Smith is old enough to drive, she said she is working toward getting her driver's license and wants to have the license plate she designed when she passes. Her parents are currently in the process of getting their license plates changed to the one Smith designed as well.
“They seemed to be more excited than I was, honestly, because I was a little confused at first," Smith said of her parents. "I didn’t realize that this was for a license plate, I thought it was a sticker design or something. They were a lot more excited initially.”
As for what is next for the soon-to-be graduate, Smith is currently awaiting college acceptance letters, but her number one choice, if she does get accepted, is Vanderbilt University.
She is hoping to major in music or political science and she has an interest in pursuing politics.
“With the election this year I have been very focused on politics, and I’m seeing the fight for equality and for inclusion across the country," Smith said. "I really want to promote that in my own work, hopefully, as a politician sometime in the future, and I think that art is a very powerful way to also promote that unity. By working together with politics and with art, I can promote greater inclusion in Utah and the United States in general."
Smith finished by saying that she will continue to create art for the rest of her life because she enjoys it.