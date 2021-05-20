An Orem man was arrested on Tuesday after being linked to three different theft incidents where he allegedly stole items and later pawned them.
The first incident reportedly occurred on March 13, when 31-year-old Nicholas Kopp Latner was staying at a friend's house. Latner had drunk too much alcohol and was unable to drive, according to the probable cause statement, so his friend allowed him to stay the night.
The following morning, Latner's friend heard him rummaging around the house. The two reportedly agreed to go back to bed, but shortly after that Latner was heard leaving the house.
Upon checking around the house, the friend reportedly found that $100 in cash was missing from his wallet and later realized that several electronics, game consoles, video games, and more were missing from the home.
After checking the state pawn database, law enforcement found that Latner pawned several of the missing electronics at a Salt Lake City GameStop the same day he allegedly stole them.
Latner also had reportedly been pawning power tools, almost daily, for a month. According to the probable cause statement, the items being pawned were reported to be stolen from other jurisdictions as well, with Latner also being suspected of selling stolen goods on Facebook Marketplace.
Attempts to locate Latner were reportedly unsuccessful in March.
On April 13, a truck was reportedly burglarized with various Dewalt and Craftsman tools being taken.
Later on the same day, Latner pawned the same tools that were reportedly taken from the truck.
Another similar incident on May 4 involved a man allegedly stealing tools from an open bed trailer in Orem. A witness reportedly saw the man taking the tools from the trailer and ran at him.
The items stolen from the trailer were reported to be more Dewalt tools. The following day, Latner pawned the items that were reported to be missing in Salt Lake City.
Law Enforcement was able to speak with Latner over the phone and reportedly convinced him to turn himself in. After meeting with detectives, Latner reportedly admitted to being involved in the three theft incidents.
When asked about the theft on April 13, according to the report, Latner admitted that he entered the truck, took the tools out, and hid them in a bush before returning to pick them up later that day.
One of the items was sold on KSL, while others were pawned or sold on Facebook Marketplace, according to the probable cause statement.
Latner was reportedly pawning the items to buy drugs.
He is actively being held at the Utah County Jail on $15,000 bail on three charges of theft, two charges of theft by deception, and one charge for burglary of a vehicle.