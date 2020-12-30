Editor’s note: In a series running through Dec. 31, the Daily Herald is sharing its picks for “Utah County’s Top 10 News Stories for 2020.” We will be running recaps of those stories, two per day, through New Year’s Eve. This story is ranked No. 3.
An abnormally destructive wildfire season in Utah County makes up the third biggest story of 2020.
This year marked one of the most expensive wildfire seasons on record in Utah. By September, the estimated cost of fire suppression for all agencies was $36 million, according to Brian Cottam, director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
“That’s not just the state cost, that’s all agencies,” Cottam told lawmakers on Sept. 15. “The estimated cost today for the state, our share of all these fires, s $20 million and growing daily.”
There were wildfires in every corner of the county, including the Pole Canyon Fire near Cedar Fort and Orchard and Lincoln fires near Utah Lake.
In central Utah County, there was the Range Fire in Provo Canyon and Upper Provo Fire, which started 22 miles east of Kamas.
There was also the Ether Hollow Fire in Springville, William Fire near Santaquin and Elberta Fire near Goshen.
“We’re probably at this point (at) over 1,300 wildfires, (and) that’s well above normal,” Cottam said. “On average, we have about 1,100 to 1,200 wildfires (per season). So, already at 1,300, we have weeks to go. We will have dozens more fires.”
One reason for the high volume of fires is that Utah experienced its third driest spring on record, resulting in dry and dead vegetation across the state.
This summer, the western half of Utah county, including Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Cedar Fort and Fairfield, was listed as having “severe drought” intensity.
“Pretty much the whole state (is) in some sort of elevated drought status,” Glen Merrill, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office, told the Legislative Water Development Commission on June 22.
Another cause was target shooting near dry vegetation, which started multiple fires in Utah County, leading county officials to place restrictions on target shooting in western parts of the county.
“Target shooting in general, and the exploding targets, has been a huge concern and a big issue,” Kaitlyn Webb, a wildfire communications specialist with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said in June. “We’ve had an incredibly high number of those over even just the past week.”
U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, has made a number of efforts to improve wildfire response, including a sponsoring bill to study the impact of drones on wildfire suppression.
On Dec. 18, Curtis, the former mayor of Provo, announced that he plans to launch the “Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus” next year, which would “require that members join in equal bipartisan numbers, and will serve as a useful tool for facilitating conversations and cultivating solutions for communities facing wildfire.”