This story is ranked No. 6.
At the time one of Robert Redford’s classic movies was making its way into theaters across America, the Sundance kid bought a plot of land just up Provo Canyon in Utah County.
In the 1969 purchase of what would become Sundance, an ode to the character he played in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Redford had a vision for Sundance and that vision played a major role in what became the famous ski resort, arts community and more.
On Dec. 11, some 51 years after that initial purchase, Redford announced the sale of the resort to Broadreach Capital Partners and Cedar Capital Partners. That sale was voted the No. 6 top story in Utah County News for 2020 by the Daily Herald.
In an interview with the Sundance Institute, Redford said he was looking for a sense of place, a sense of community and a sense of home back before he purchased what would become Sundance Mountain Resort. He did not find this in Los Angeles, where he grew up and made a name for himself.
“When I was a kid, there was spaces in between the various communities of Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Hollywood,” Redford said in the interview. “And then when the war ended, that city that I loved began to change. When all of the money came back into our economy, suddenly there was pavement and skyscrapers. It felt like the city that I loved was sort of being slowly pushed into the sea.”
He began searching for that sense of place and stumbled upon it while driving from Colorado to California.
After establishing the community he was searching for, Redford began welcoming in other artists and creators, which led to the creation of the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival.
“As stewards of this unique place, it has always been my vision that the Sundance Mountain Resort would be a place where art, nature and recreation come together to make the world a better place — now and in the future,” said Redford in a press release. “Change is inevitable, and for several years, my family and I have been thinking about a transition to new ownership for the resort. We knew that at the right time, and with the right people, we could make the transition. Broadreach and Cedar share our values and interest in maintaining the resort’s unique character, while honoring its history, community and natural beauty. This makes them well-suited to ensure that future generations can continue to find solace and inspiration here.”
To revisit a famous phrase from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” locals might well be asking, “Who are these guys?” in reference to the new ownership group.
Broadreach Capital Partners owns other properties including the Biltmore in Santa Barbara, the Carlyle in New York and the Sunset Millennium in Hollywood.
Cedar Capital Partners owns a number of properties around the world including the Monte Carlo Grand in Monaco, the Savoy in London, the Hotel Du Louvre in Paris and more.
The press release stated that the two partners are intending to work closely with the community in Sundance to continue with the same mission Redford had.
Other plans include the enhancement of the skiing experience, expanded on-mountain amenities, increased hotel bed space and continued commitment to creative activities and cultural programming.
“In 1969, Robert Redford had a courageous vision to create a haven for discovery and new ideas, immersed in a rich cultural history honoring individuality and creativity,” said Philip Maritz, managing director of Broadreach Capital Partners, in the release. “We are deeply honored to assume stewardship of this magical resort and its unique programming, and are committed to maintaining the balance between responsible development and land preservation that the Redford family has passionately cultivated. We intend to thoughtfully enhance this experience and continue the Redford commitment to guests, staff, the Sundance Institute and community, and most importantly, the natural environment itself.”
The sale only included the assets of Sundance Mountain Resort and does not impact Redford’s involvement or the structure of the Sundance Institute, the Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Catalog, Sundance TV or the Redford Center.
According to the release, Redford and his family also have entered into a partnership with Utah Open Lands to put over 300 acres of pristine wildlife habitat, streams and wetlands into permanent protection. Located at the base of Mt. Timpanogos, the newly established Redford Family Elk Meadows Preserve includes the meadow below Stewart Falls, along with popular trails for hiking and cross-country skiing.