Editor’s note: In a series running through Dec. 31, the Daily Herald is sharing its picks for “Utah County’s Top 10 News Stories for 2020.” We will be running recaps of those stories, two per day, through New Year’s Eve. This story is ranked No. 9.
For Utah County residents, several events marked the highs and lows of 2020. However, one of the most heartbreaking moments began in May at Utah Lake.
On May 6, 18-year-old Priscilla Bienkowski and 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez traveled to the Knolls along the shore of Utah Lake off of State Road 68. The pair planned to go swimming and tubing at Utah Lake, which was not uncommon for the two friends.
In fact, for the four days leading up to May 6, the girls went to the exact same spot, according to social media posts, including some videos.
When the girls did not contact their parents for some time, the mother of one of the girls called her daughter. A man fishing on the side of Utah Lake heard a phone ringing and looked to the ground where he saw one of the girl’s cell phones.
He answered the mother’s call. The mother contacted authorities.
Rescue mission
When Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a number of the girls’ personal items, including a cell phone on the shore and the car they used to drive to the lake. Deputies began to search the area for the missing teens, but they were nowhere to be found.
Not long into the search, officials discovered two pool tubes the girls were believed to be using 3.3 miles from each other in the reeds. The two tubes were 5.2 and 8.5 miles south of where officials believe the two girls got into the water.
While search and rescue continued to look for the two girls, a heavy windstorm rolled in and other teams were dispatched to northern locations on the lake to aid kayakers who were trapped due to the condition of the wind and waves.
When crews returned to the lake the next morning, water temperatures had reached 57 degrees Fahrenheit, and the water remained choppy.
The human body loses body heat 24 times faster in water than on land, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said, and with the low water temperatures, there was cause for concern.
“There is grave concern for their well-being because of the conditions,” he said on May 7.
Officials used four helicopters and two airplanes to search the area from the air, while authorities on the ground used 10 boats, side-scan sonar, and 12 wave runners to search from the water.
Around 60 individuals from several law enforcement agencies worked 60-80 hours each to locate the missing teens, including search and rescue volunteers, Utah County deputies, Department of Public Safety staff, Utah State Parks staff, and deputies from Wasatch, Weber, Summit and Sanpete counties.
Recovery operation
On May 10, Utah County Sheriff’s Office scaled back water search efforts to focus on searching for the girls from the air. Once the wind calmed, the sheriff’s office deployed cadaver dogs to pick up the scent of a body in or out of the water.
“If the girls are in the water, this is a recovery operation, not a rescue operation,” Cannon said on May 13. “If they’re in water, there is no chance that they’re alive.”
At that point in the investigation, there were no witnesses to corroborate seeing Bienkowski or Hernandez get into the water the day of their disappearances.
However, deputies were able to obtain surveillance footage of Hernandez purchasing items at a Walmart located in Saratoga Springs as well as video of Hernandez parking the car to get into Bienkowski’s vehicle, both on May 6.
Family suggested that the girls may have been kidnapped from the lake, but Cannon said there was no evidence to suggest these suspicions were true, adding that the most likely scenario was that the girls were in the water.
“We are investigating any possibility, no matter how slight, that they are not in the water and something else happened to them,” Cannon said. “We have no idea what they might be.”
A discovery
Just over a week after the two girls went missing, search and rescue crews discovered the bodies of Bienkowski and Hernandez on May 14.
During a press conference at Lincoln Beach Marina, Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith said that a fisherman discovered the body of one of the girls “nearly” on the shore of Lincoln Beach at 1:45 p.m. The second body was discovered almost three hours later by a search and rescue plane flying over the lake near Goshen Bay.
“One of the most important things that I want to say tonight is, on behalf of the sheriff’s office and all of the volunteers and everybody that has helped through this, is express our sincerest condolences to the families of these girls,” Smith said on the day the two girls were discovered. “This has been hard on everybody involved. I want to thank the families for their patience with us. I can’t imagine and never want to imagine what they’re going through.”
The two girls were confirmed to have not been wearing life jackets at the time of their disappearance. Utah State Parks Clean Vessel Act Grant Coordinator Ty Hunter said, if the girls had been wearing a life jacket, the outcome of their trip to the lake could have been different.
“There is a large amount of complacency with the depth of this lake with those that may visit here,” he said on May 14. “Even with the shallowness, this lake can turn from flat glass to extreme conditions that are out there in just a moment’s notice.”
Utah Lake is a dynamic lake with a significant influence when hit with wind, he continued. The lake is about 96,000 surface acres but very shallow compared to others like it. The shallow nature of the lake can indirectly cause it to be more dangerous.
An uphill battle
Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Sergeant Justin Gordon said the hardest part of the search was battling the weather. When the girls initially went missing on May 6, a heavy windstorm hit the area, creating large waves that trapped kayakers on the lake.
That night, wind speeds reached upward of 40 miles per hour from north to south. Wind affected the equipment that officials used, including their boats, side-scan sonar and cadaver dogs.
Unlike most missing persons cases, Cannon said this case didn’t seem to have a point where Bienkowski and Hernandez were last seen. Deputies only had a few social media posts and the two pieces of video surveillance footage to work from.
Officers were able to obtain telephone communication of the two girls planning the trip with a friend, who was unable to come with them that day because she had to work.
Family speaks out
Family of the two girls remember Bienkowski and Hernandez as ambitious, extroverted young women who craved fame and fortune. Above all, however, both girls were drawn to helping others.
“She (Bienkowski) is a very ambitious little girl,” her older sister, Stephanie Cowles, said on May 22. “She is just a goofy little kid and young adult. She was the best sister you could ever ask for.”
Before her disappearance, Bienkowski had graduated Westlake High School and was taking general courses at Utah Valley University as she tried to determine what her future would hold.
Bienkowski had several different avenues she could take, Cowles said, but the budding college freshman was deciding between becoming a plastic surgeon or a performer.
“She would have accomplished every single dream that she had,” Cowles said. “I just want people to know that she would have done so much more in this world if she had the opportunity.”
Like Bienkowski, Hernandez was a social butterfly, which her family called her often because of her love of butterflies and her ability to make friends wherever she went.
As a junior at Westlake High School with dreams of attending the University of California, Los Angeles’ psychology program, Hernandez was a promising activist, working with her school’s “Latinos in Action” chapter as an active member, helping to empower Latino youth to support their communities and prepare for college.
“Sophia was loved by so many and touched so many lives,” her family said in a statement. “Sophia will forever be in our hearts and will be forever missed.”
In memoriam
The families of the two girls collaborated with Saratoga Springs and Utah Lake officials to erect a memorial to honor the lives of both girls.
The memorial, a metal life vest rack (or loaner station), will include a plaque that simply says, “Take one to save a life, leave one to save another.” The plaque also will include the names of Bienkowski and Hernandez.
The life jacket loaner program will begin in the spring after loaner stations are constructed. The stations will be located at the entrance of the Knolls at Utah Lake and allow recreators to take or leave life jackets, free of charge.
According to the Utah Division of State Parks and Recreation boating rulebook, 80% of people who drowned in boating accidents nationally “would have survived if they had been wearing” a personal floatation device.