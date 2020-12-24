From wildfires to pesticide drift and toxic algae monitoring, these are Utah County’s top environmental stories of the year.
Busy, destructive wildfire season in Utah County
Utah had one of the worst wildfire seasons on record this year, and Utah County wasn’t spared.
There were multiple wildfires throughout each corner of Utah County. In north county, there was the Pole Canyon Fire near Cedar Fort as well as the Orchard and Lincoln fires near Utah Lake.
In south county, there was the Ether Hollow Fire in Springville, William Fire near Santaquin and Elberta Fire near Goshen. In central Utah County, there was the Range Fire in Provo Canyon and Upper Provo Fire, which started about 22 miles east of Kamas.
One cause of the busy wildfire season was an abnormally dry spring season — the third driest spring in the state’s recorded history.
Another reason was target shooting near dry vegetation, which was the reported cause of multiple wildfires in Utah County, including the Range, William and Ether Hollow fires.
Utah County officials responded in June by placing restrictions on target shooting in western parts of the county near Utah Lake.
Brain Cottam, director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, told state lawmakers in September that the estimated cost of fire suppression for all agencies statewide was $36 million.
Toxic algae monitoring and treatments at Utah Lake
The future of toxic algae testing and monitoring at Utah Lake was unclear this summer when the Utah Division of Water Quality and Utah County Health Department announced that they would “not be able to sample, or to provide updates for Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) on Utah Lake until at least July 1, 2020” because of “state budget uncertainty.”
But HAB monitoring resumed at Utah Lake and more than a dozen water bodies throughout the state in July thanks to a $104,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
As testing resumed, the county health department issued warning advisories for the American Fork and Lindon marinas after samples collected near the marinas “showed microcystin levels exceeding the recreational health-based threshold.”
In September, health officials issued a danger advisory for the Utah Lake State Park Marina after finding toxic algae concentrations seven times higher than the threshold for safe recreation.
Though testing resumed at Utah Lake and other water bodies, there were dozens of water bodies that water quality officials regularly monitor for HABs that went untested this year due to state budget cuts.
But it wasn’t all bad news for toxic algae monitoring in 2020. A paper published in GeoHealth in June found that satellite remote sensing used to detect and manage an HAB outbreak at Utah Lake in 2017 “yielded socioeconomic benefits by improving human health outcomes valued at approximately $370,000.”
Additionally, a Midvale-based water technology company began chemical algae treatments on Utah Lake this summer and said the treatments were successful.
Residents fight to protect West Mountain
West Mountain is a treasure for many south Utah County residents, both for its recreational uses and the historical artifacts scattered on the mountain. It is also home to seven mining operations that residents say threaten health and agriculture.
In June, members of South Utah County Community Voice attended Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining public hearings held to discuss operation of West Mountain gravel pits. One member of the group, Julie Sainsbury, said she was concerned about “fugitive dust” and “inadequate dust suppression” at the gravel pits, which she said can be devastating to crops.
“Our microclimate for agriculture and our orchards has made it so our orchard production is one of the seventh largest in the country,” Sainsbury said. “We are the third largest in cherry production in the country. It’s a main source of livelihood for many people out there.”
Also this summer, Steve Acerson, the representative of the Utah Rock Art Research Association’s Salt Lake field office, led a small group of residents on a tour on West Mountain, which is home to approximately 100 Native American petroglyphs dating back hundreds or possibly thousands of years.
They gasped in awe as Acerson pointed out faded anthropomorphic figures and spiral shapes etched into the West Mountain boulders. Some of the rocks were riddled with chips and discolorations caused by ricocheting bullets, which came from a shooting range located on the mountain.
Acersaid said making residents aware of the petroglyphs will make people more cautious when they are shooting into the mountainside.
“Spiritually, these sites are important to the Native cultures today,” Acerson said. “Just like (the churches and temples of) our Anglo religions.”
Safety measures at Utah Lake after teens drown
The deaths of two Saratoga Springs teenagers who drowned in Utah Lake in May sparked a conversation about public safety and how to prevent future deaths at the popular Utah County water body.
It took days for search and rescue crews to find the bodies of 18-year-old Priscilla Bienkowski and 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez, who were reported missing on May 6 after swimming near the Knolls area.
In July, the family and friends of the two teenagers approached the Utah County Commission with a proposal to build a “life jacket loaner station” to prevent similar accidents.
“We talked to people who have lost loved ones and also learned that many have had close encounters at Utah Lake,” the group wrote. “We also learned about the reputation Utah Lake has — it can be unpredictable and dangerous.”
A few months later, the Utah Lake Commission announced it would hold a “life jacket drive” to gather jackets and raise donations in support of a new life jacket loaner program in honor of Bienkowski and Hernandez.
Orem woman says pesticide drift killed her plants
Orem resident Denise DeVynck has poured years of time, money and energy into turning her yard into a self-sustaining food forest.
In June, DeVynck, who runs the Utah Valley Permaculture Classroom Gardens, noticed that her beloved apple trees were curling and her Bartlett pears and sumac berries were changing color.
DeVynck believes pesticides sprayed on a neighboring property on a windy day led to pesticide drift, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says can injure crops and “can pose health risks when sprays and dusters are carried by the wind and deposited into other areas.”
“You can’t spray (pesticides when it’s windy,” DeVynck said. “It causes pesticide drift.”
DeVynck filed a complain with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, the agency that regulates pesticide application.
Thought it varies year to year, Pesticide Program Manager Henry Nahalewski, said the agency saw a “spike” in complaints about pesticide and herbicide drift in 2020.
“This year, we’ve had many more complaints than usual for drift cases, which usually are the majority of the cases, anyway,” Nahalewski said. “Because, oftentimes, when there is an issue it’s because someone applied when it was too hot or too windy. And this year, because we had such a long, cold spring, once it stopped raining and warmed up, some people started applying to catch up with their schedules, even though, oftentimes, it was too windy.”