Every few minutes, the computers for new Cougarettes coaches Stacy Bills and Morgan St. Pierre make a distinctive “ding!” noise.
Another prospective team member has sent in their application.
“We think, ‘Oh, boy, there’s another one,’” Bills said.
The process for selecting a Cougarettes roster is demanding every year, but becomes even more complicated during the COVID-19 crisis. Normally, the auditions are held in-person, but the process will be digital this year and take nearly a week.
Approximately 70 dancers got their applications in before the 10 a.m. Saturday deadline. The number of team members selected to wear the uniform is not the same every year but will be somewhere between 16 and 25.
“We held out hope as long as we could that we could have live auditions,” Bills said. “It became apparent that would not happen. We’re surrounded by a lot of tech savvy people at BYU and they assured us that they would be able to set up a stable network so we could do things virtually.”
Here’s the new audition process as determined by Bills and St. Pierre:
Waivers need to be signed and physicals taken. A $40 audition fee must be paid. A dancer must be enrolled for classes at BYU and send a headshot, a resume and a maximum 2 minutes and 30 seconds long audition video.
Saturday was the first round video evaluation. The dancers have been instructed to complete a variety of technical moves, including specific leg combos, turn combos, leap combos, aerials and tricks on their videos.
“The technical part is not something someone can pick up overnight,” Bills said. “In order to make it through the first round, because it is so technically challenging, it’s really going to separate people very quickly.”
On Monday, the first cuts will be made. Those dancers moving on will be given choreography videos of specific jazz and hip hop routines that they must memorize in a 24-hour period. They will also be asked to submit their own choreographed dance to showcase their style.
Tuesday, the auditions will continue live on Zoom.
“The stylistic combination portions are super telling,” Bills said. “A dancer has to be so versatile to execute a contemporary jazz combination and then go right into a hip hop routine. They have to show whatever their style is in the solo round.”
On Wednesday, another round of cuts will be made. Thursday, interviews will be conducted live on Zoom and dancers may be asked to perform solos or certain skills.
Bills, St. Pierre and two other non-BYU affiliated experts will judge the dancers. One of the judges will do so from New York, where she is a professional dancer. Another judge has worked with the Cougarettes as a choreographer previously.
Final selections will be announced on Friday and posted on http://byucougars.com.
“We’re looking for well-rounded dancers,” St. Pierre said. “We’re looking for someone who is a master of style and trained across many genres of dance. We look for flexibility, strength and athleticism because they have to do tricks for hip hop routines. They have to be a performer and represent BYU in the best way. They have to be charismatic, know how to have a good time and be able to hype up the crowd.”
The interview portion is usually conducted face to face, but this year they will be held individually in a video conference.
“Dance is like not many other sports in that there are artistic and performance aspects that really matter,” Bills said. “We’re hoping we can still see that through the screen. We’re hoping we can get the essence of the dancer’s performance quality and the energy they bring.”
Bills and St. Pierre are co-coaches after recently replacing long-time Cougarettes mentor Jodi Maxfield. They have a strong legacy to live up to: Maxfield won 19 national championships in her 30 years as head coach.
“Obviously those are some big shoes to fill,” St. Pierre said. “Between Stacy and I we have a combined 40 years of experience dancing and teaching dance. We’re so excited and passionate about the program. We were Cougarettes together. As coaches, we balance each other out well and we’re each other’s biggest champions.”