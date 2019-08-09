U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon remained closed for the majority of Friday after heavy rain caused mudslides.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, 3 to 5 feet of mud were on the road in spots between mile markers 198 and 203.
UDOT crews were working Friday morning to get mud cleaned off the road and get it swept and dried so it can reopen to traffic, according to Geoff Dupaix, the UDOT spokesman for Region 3.
“With this situation, because the mud is moist, you have to let it dry out before traffic can be released,” Dupaix said.
Utah Highway Patrol announced it was clear and open shortly after 7 p.m.
The road was initially expected to be opened at noon Friday, but was later anticipated to be open by 6 p.m. Friday, according to Dupaix.
“We have a fine layer of mud that hasn’t come off the roadway,” he said.
Water trucks were brought in to clear the mud. Dupaix said the thin layer would cause slick conditions for drivers even going the posted speed limit of 60 mph.
“We want to get that cleaned off and make the road safe before we open that to traffic,” Dupaix said.
Crews were using front-end loaders Friday to move mud to the side of the road and street sweepers to clean it. Work also included clearing out culverts and moving a stream that was crossing the roadway back into its proper place.
Dupaix said a lot of progress was made overnight, which included removing five tractor-trailers which had been stuck Thursday evening.
As the main route into southeastern Utah, Dupaix said crews wanted the substantial amount of mud cleared and the road reopened quickly so freight and recreational traffic can use the route again.
“It has some pretty significant aspects if it is closed for a long duration of time,” Dupaix said.
He recommends for motorists to pay attention to their surroundings when on the roadway and to check their routes on the UDOT Traffic app before leaving.
Scott Donohue was trying to get home to Grand Junction, Colorado from Highway 6 when he came across the road closure at the junction of Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 89 Friday morning.
Donohue had already experienced one road closure due to mudslides that day as he traveled with his son from Snowbird. He was trying to make it home in time to be in court at 1 p.m., and said he wasn’t going to make it.
“These two road closures basically seal my fate,” Donohue said.
At about 11 a.m. Friday, Donohue looked to a map of Utah on his dashboard. He had no cellphone signal, and was trying to find a route.
“This would shorten the ride home,” Donohue said.
A handful of cars waited on the shoulder near the closure as people consulted maps and asked a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.
For Troy Trevathan, from Rifle, Colorado, time was of the essence to return home after a trip to Oregon.
“I have a freezer full of fish,” Trevathan said. “I’m in a hurry to get home before it spoils.”
Detours remained in place until the road reopened. Traffic from Price was diverted at State Route 191 and traffic from Spanish Fork is being diverted at Highway 89.
A mudslide was also reported Thursday night above The Grotto in Payson Canyon. Loafer Canyon was evacuated in the area where the Bald Mountain Fire burned in 2018. That evacuation was lifted after midnight. However, Nebo Loop Road in Payson Canyon will remain closed through the afternoon.
Birdseye in Utah County also experienced flooding and mudslides on Highway 89, with as much as one foot of rocks and mud, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
The mudslides delayed Amtrak trains. Amtrak reported Friday a track washed out between Provo and Helper, impacting trains in that area.