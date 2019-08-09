U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon remains closed Friday after heavy rain caused mudslides.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, 3 to 5 feet of mud are on the road in spots between milemarkers 198 and 203.
UDOT crews were working Friday morning to get mud cleaned off the road and get it swept and dried so it can reopen to traffic, according to Geoff Dupaix, the UDOT spokesman for Region 3.
“With this situation, because the mud is moist, you have to let it dry out before traffic can be released,” Dupaix said.
He said the road was expected to be reopened at noon, but that crews would open it earlier if they were able.
Crews were using front end loaders to move mud to the side of the road and street sweepers to clean it. Work also included clearing out culverts and moving a stream that was crossing the roadway back into its proper place.
Dupaix said a lot of progress was made overnight, which included removing five tractor-trailers which had been stuck Thursday evening.
As the main route into southeastern Utah, Dupaix said crews wanted the substantial amount of mud cleared and the road reopened quickly so freight and recreational traffic can use the route again.
“It has some pretty significant aspects if it is closed for a long duration of time,” Dupaix said.
He recommends for motorists to pay attention to their surroundings when on the roadway and to check their routes on the UDOT Traffic app before leaving.
Detours are expected to remain in place until the road reopens. Traffic from Price is being diverted at State Route 191 and traffic from Spanish Fork is being diverted at U.S. Highway 89.
UHP will be using helicopters Friday to see the debris field and any objects that they may have missed.
A mudslide was also reported Thursday night above The Grotto in Payson Canyon. Loafer Canyon was evacuated in the area where the Bald Mountain Fire burned in 2018. That evacuation was lifted after midnight. However, Nebo Loop Road in Payson Canyon will remain closed through the afternoon.
Birdseye in Utah County also experienced flooding and mudslides on U.S. Highway 89, with as much as one foot of rocks and mud, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
The mudslides also delayed Amtrak trains. Amtrak reported Friday a track washed out between Provo and Helper delaying trains in that area.