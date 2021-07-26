A group of Utah County teachers are about to begin learning about safety from the experts — the Utah County Sheriff’s Office — just in time to go back to school.
Another session of the UCSO’s Teachers Academy is starting up on Aug. 3. The purpose of the academy is to teach educators what to do in the case of a school shooter. But, the skills learned help in many other situations as well.
The 20-hour course is designed for school personnel and covers critical skills needed in an active shooter situation. Participants will learn about self-defense, tactical de-escalation, mindfulness, emergency medical techniques, weapons familiarization and shooting skills.
“As I have spoken with educators around the state, I have heard many times that they feel comfortable with how to lock down in their school if the need ever occurs. Once the lockdown has occurred, they tell me they feel unprepared for what might come next,” said Sheriff Mike Smith. “I believe if our educators have a game plan for what might come next, they can and will make a difference. They can save lives.”
Smith said that there are critical minutes in one of these incidents prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.
“We stress to follow school policies and to have a plan in place to defend yourself and our children if ‘what comes next’ makes it to you before police can. Knowledge and training is power and we want to help them gain it,” he said.
While most of the participants of the course may never experience a school shooting, there are many practical everyday lessons learned in Teachers Academy that will help in their professional and personal lives.
“One of our most popular classes has been one that focuses on mindfulness and de-escalation,” Smith said. “Educators are taught how to deal with someone who is in an aggravated, violent or just upset emotional state. They are taught practical skills to notice red flag behavioral issues and how to address them.”
Alpine School District elementary school teacher Laura Ridge took the course a couple of years ago and said that she would like to take it again as a refresher because the skills that she learned are so important. Also, those skills have already come in handy.
“It was so helpful in learning how to de-escalate, and I have used this with students. I have tried some of the techniques we learned and they did work,” Ridge said. “I have had students with a lot of anxiety or angry behavior, and I have used what I learned and it has stopped some of these behaviors. Some children are scared at times, like during fire drills, and I have used the techniques to help them to relax.”
Participants also learn some practical techniques for helping students who are injured, whether by a gunshot or other means, by getting certified in Stop the Bleed first aid. They learn first responder skills of how to treat traumatic wounds through tourniquet use and proper wound packing and dressing.
The class starting up next week will be the fourth group of educators — about 120 total — to go through the course. Classes were put on hold during this past year due to COVID.
“The class was full in just under a week after it was announced,” Smith said.