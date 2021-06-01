As many drivers throughout the Beehive State battled Memorial Day traffic over the weekend, those looking to access SR-92, also known as the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway, dealt with some congestion as the Utah Department of Transportation began a resurfacing project.
The project began on Memorial Day weekend and is planned to run through early July as the roads are resurfaced from the Pine Hollow Trailhead to U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon.
With the resurfacing, the project is expected to extend the life of the roadway that connects Sundance and Provo Canyon to Highland and American Fork.
The first segment of the project, from the Pine Hollow Trailhead to the Timpooneke Intersection, will remain open throughout construction but with one lane open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
Segment two will have S.R. 92 closed from the Timpooneke intersection to the Mount Timpanogos Campground. Those trying to access F.R. 114 will need to do so from Wasatch County.
The Timpanogos Campground will remain open during construction.
This segment of the project was closed on Memorial Day weekend and is not expected to reopen until early July.
For the third segment, running from the Mount Timpanogos Campground to U.S. 189 through Sundance, S.R. 92 will be reduced to one lane during construction hours from Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Other than during those hours, the stretch will remain open, like the first segment of the project.
“Work hours will be Monday — Thursday, 6 a.m. — 10 p.m.,” a community notice on the UDOT website said. “During work hours, roadside parking will be prohibited. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes when traveling through segments 1 and 3 of the project. All traffic, including bikes, are required to follow one-way flagging operations.”
For more information on the project, visit udot.utah.gov/go/alpineloop or email afcanyon@utah.gov to sign up for project updates.