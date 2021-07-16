The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a warning Friday about a new phishing scam targeting Utahns.
A text message from what purports to be the “Utah Department of Transportation Driver License Validation” asks recipients to enter “invalid or missing” information on a Google form. The form then asks for such personal information as name, Social Security number, date of birth, driver license number, height and weight.
As soon as UDOT and DPS were made aware of the phishing attempt, the state contacted Google, which promptly removed the form.
“The state will never ask for this type of information via text message,” said Joe Dougherty, director of public affairs for DPS. “Always be suspicious of unsolicited attachments or links asking for your personal information.”
Driver’s licenses are issued by the DPS Driver License Division. If you have a problem with your license, visit driverlicense.utah.gov to contact customer service staff directly. The Driver License Division will never call or email Utahns for information. All contact from the division will come via the mail, according to John Gleason with UDOT.
“We recommend that anyone who filled out the scam form monitor your credit for fraudulent or unexpected accounts,” Gleason added.
If you are the victim of a cyber crime, UDOT is asking that you contact your local law enforcement agency. In addition, residents can report cyber crimes to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
Cyber crime often crosses state or international borders. Trained analysts review and research the complaints and disseminate them to the proper federal, state, local or international law enforcement agency.
For more information on cyber crimes, visit https://siac.utah.gov/cyber-security/.