Utah Highway Patrol announced multiple crashes on State Road 6 and Interstate 15 on Monday morning.
Although S.R. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon remained open, crashes between mile marker 194 and 202 caused slow, bumper-to-bumper traffic for drivers on their morning commute.
I-15 in Lehi was also intermittently closed in both directions throughout the morning after several collisions that blocked the roadway.
Authorities advised residents to “slow down and be careful” when driving in the area as in some places, the roadway was narrowed down to one lane in alternating directions.
According to a tweet posted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 10:40 a.m., troopers had responded to 84 crashes statewide since midnight with a majority of the incidents occurring in northern Utah.
Officials reported that weather was a major factor in most of the accidents, but as the day progresses, the roadways are become more and more clear.
“Multiple crashes in Utah County have resulted in short closures of I-15 to allow snow plows to clear the road,” UHP Colonel Michael Rapich wrote in a previous tweet. “Please be cautious, they are working to get you safe where you need to be.”
Out of the dozens of accidents, no fatalities were reported as of Monday morning, although some serious injuries were reported as a result of improper restraints. The most serious of the injuries reported resulted from a single-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck that collided with a concrete barrier on Interstate 80 earlier in the morning.
The 22-year-old driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, and was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision. He was ejected from the passenger side window. First responders transported the driver to the University of Utah Hospital with skull fractures, a possible broken wrist and several facial lacerations.
The UHP spokesperson told the Daily Herald that in the photographs taken of the incident during the investigation, officials can see that the road was glossy with ice or melted snow.
“When you see that kind of surface, or if you see that no water is being kicked up off the road when you know it’s been snowing or something, that’s an indication that it is icy out there,” he said. “You have to slow down and watch your speed.”
The trooper said the accident could have been avoided by reducing speed and the more serious injuries could have been prevented if the driver had been wearing his seatbelt.