When the pandemic began to take its toll in March, unemployment numbers almost tripled in Utah County. Despite the big rise in unemployment for the month of April, unemployment has been trending in the right direction ever since — but state economists see it plateauing and even rising due to a small technicality.
With a workforce hovering in the range of 300,000 to 315,000, Utah County was right where the unemployment rates had been historically in the month of March. In March of 2019, the unemployment rate for the county was 2.5%, in March of 2020 the unemployment rate was 2.8%. That was good enough for the fourth-lowest rate in the state.
In April those numbers jumped to 7.9%, more than triple what they were in April of 2019. This rate was still better than the overall rate for the state, which was 10.4%.
While these numbers were a sharp rise for the county, when comparing those numbers to the national unemployment rate, which was at 14.7%, Utah County was still ahead of the pack. It also helped that the state of Utah was one of the strongest states economically entering the pandemic and Utah County was one of the most well-off counties in the state.
“In this COVID environment, the state of Utah is performing the best in terms of the least amount of negativity, the least amount of job loss and one of the lowest unemployment rates in terms of measurement,” said Mark Knold, senior and supervising economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “In relation to the rest of the states, we are in really good shape. But in relation to where we were a year ago, we’re not.”
With Utah being one of the best performing states before COVID-19, that economic health helped leading into the pandemic. Knold used the analogy of sickness, one that hit home especially given the current climate. If you are healthier going into an illness, you will be healthier coming out.
This analogy also applied to Utah County. The county was one of the best performing inside of the state of Utah, especially for its size.
“Being in the best state and being in one of the best counties in the state, you are in the very best position possible, economic health-wise, to enter this situation,” Knold said. “Utah County is still riding it out really well.”
Knold pointed to a balanced economy in Utah County and a distribution of people being employed in a number of industries. The pandemic did not hit the economy equally and the tourism industry was hit hardest.
Those industries that were hit the hardest are not as prominent in Utah County as they are in others. Out of the 29 counties in the state, Utah County was in the top 10 at its worst point in terms of unemployment.
This was in part because of the massive construction industry for the county, which saw relatively little change due to the pandemic, and the tech industry. When tech companies encountered the pandemic they were able to send employees home to work, something other industries could not afford to do.
After that initial shock and the employment troubles that came with it, Utah County bounced back rather swiftly with the number of unemployed shrinking monthly into July.
Knold then looked into the crystal ball of economics and made a prediction, assuming there will not be a second wave of COVID-19.
He sees economic growth plateauing in the coming months and unemployment rising due to the loss of unemployment benefits after an initially strong bounce back.
“Now it’s leveling off and the pace of that rebound is kind of flattening out,” Knold said. “The pace of improvement should continue to improve but it’s going to have a slower pace of recovery. I actually think the unemployment rates are going to go up here, probably with the next measurements. Not much but it’s going to reverse the downward trend.”
Knold added that when the surveys are sent out for unemployment numbers, those who were laid off and on unemployment will now be searching for jobs due to the lack of benefits.
If you don’t have a job and you are looking for one, the surveyors will now list you as unemployed whereas before those people were not included in the numbers. It is not due to economic downturn, but rather a small technicality in the surveys.
Knold added that there should be no worry attached to that small rise in numbers.
“The unemployment rate is going to go up and it’s not because the economy is getting worse, it’s just because of how it is measured,” Knold said.