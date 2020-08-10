A handful of Utah teachers and third-party political candidates shared their concerns with schools reopening this fall, which ranged from students not properly wearing their masks to there being a shortage of school nurses, during a virtual discussion hosted by the United Utah Party.
The United Utah Party, a political party founded in 2017 to provide a voice for politically moderate Utahns, hosted the discussion Thursday to give educators, parents and candidates for public office an opportunity to weigh the impacts of kids and teenagers returning to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denee Tyler, a language arts teacher at Mountain Ridge Junior High School in the Alpine School District, said her biggest worry as a teacher over 55 was that students wouldn’t comply with a mandate issued by Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Department of Health requiring that masks be worn in all public K-12 schools, with some exemptions, including for students with medical or mental health conditions and children under 3.
“The closer it gets the more nervous I get about it,” said Tyler. “I’m mainly concerned about noncompliance with the mask mandate. Because I feel like it really is important for teacher safety. So as long as the kids are wearing a mask and I’m wearing a mask, and we’re keeping as much distance as we can, I think I’ll feel OK about it.”
Utah House District 56 candidate Kate Walters, a 3rd grade teacher in the state’s dual language immersion program, echoed Tyler’s concern and added that she is “afraid that I’m going to have kids come into my classroom and they’re going to be parroting their parents’ opinions” about masks.
Hundreds of Utah County residents have vocally opposed the governor’s K-12 mask mandate at local government meetings, rallies and on social media, calling it tyrannical and warning that masks can cause breathing and respiratory problems.
During a “Rally for Liberty” at the Orem City Center Park on Wednesday, attendees cheered as a speaker urged parents to tell their kids to refuse testing, wearing masks, getting their temperature taken or “anything that could be classified as medical treatment (to which) they did not consent.”
“More than anything, I think what would make me feel more safe is if the parents of my students were to train them now, to teach them now that you wear a mask, because when you go to school it’s important for you to keep safe,” said Walters, who is running in a district that covers parts of Lehi, American Fork and Highland.
Another concern about schools reopening during a global health crisis, Walters said, is the low ratio of nurses to students in Utah, “because their job is equally important as a teacher in our schools.”
According to an annual report from the Utah Department of Health, there was one nurse for every 3,773 students during the 2018-2019 school year, significantly higher than the recommended ratio of one nurse per 750 students.
The nurse-to-student disparity was higher than the state average in the three Utah County School Districts: 6,255 students for every nurse in the Alpine School District; 4,273 students for every nurse in the Nebo School District; and 4,041 students for every nurse in the Provo City School District.
“It would be so helpful if we had more school nurses so that we can get the help and the resources that we need,” Walters said. “Particularly in the time of COVID, where they know more about what’s going on than we do.”
“I don’t think that my children have ever had a school nurse in their school,” said HD 59 candidate Catherine Eslinger, adding that most public schools rely on school staff to assist sick students and that "in a pandemic, we just increase the burden on those school staff members who will have more concern."
"A tummy ache now could potentially be a symptom of COVID-19, or body aches, malaise," she said. "It just sort of heightens the difficulty for our staff members.”
But a “silver lining” of opening schools during the pandemic, which has forced parents and school officials to consider online, hybrid and other non-traditional teaching methods, is that it gives parents “a chance to test things out and see how our children do better or what kinds of things might help them thrive,” said Senate District 7 candidate Emily Bergeson.
“These are opportunities to help kind of even fill in the gaps as parents recognize where our children are thriving and where we might be able to supplement a little bit, too, based on whatever things our kids particularly might need,” Bergeson said.
The full United Utah Party discussion can be viewed online on the “Braving Politics” YouTube channel.