The Utah State University Extension’s Utah County office is looking to boost involvement in agricultural and horticultural youth programs by funding a part-time volunteer coordinator position and producing educational videos.
The two proposals were presented during a Utah County Commission work session Wednesday discussing the USU Extension 2021 budget.
USU Extension, which has offices in Utah County and throughout the state, provides a variety of youth programs related to agriculture, food preservation, relationships, health, finances and other subjects.
Taun Beddes, a horticulture professor and director of the Utah County office, told the commission that the $15,000 education facilitator and volunteer coordinator position — which would be a non-benefited position with a commitment of 10-20 hours a week — would be useful for “education event planning,” including for Farm Field Days events and the Hidden Garden Tour.
The goal in hiring a part-time volunteer coordinator would be “to increase volunteer hours performed by 40% and to increase volunteer retention by 50%,” Santaquin resident Beddes said.
Beddes noted counties that employ a volunteer coordinator have higher rates of volunteer retention.
“So that would mean more volunteer hours rendered to programs and to the county,” he said.
The USU Extension 2021 budget also included a $29,600 request for virtual and digital education development, including video tutorials and other educational media.
Currently, USU extension has the capacity to serve about 55% of second graders in the county through Farm Field Days events, according to Beddes, who said that number could increase to 80-90% through utilization of digital content.
“Anybody can film an Instagram video just with their phones, but to put something out that has sustained power, that has a quality that’s vetted by necessary people to make sure that we’re not misguiding anybody, to have something professionally done, per 10 minute video, is easily $1,500 to $2,500 for videography and editing,” said Beddes.
The horticulture professor said he had put videos on Facebook explaining how to control bindweed in flower beds and on lawns, videos that he said garnered over 16,000 views in just a few weeks.
“That shows there’s a huge demand for that sort of content,” he said.
Melanie Ogan, 4-H youth programs coordinator for Utah County, said 4-H, which is a part of USU Extension, received a renewal of a $750,000 grant to continue for an additional 3 years.
Ogan presented the county commission with an “informal” engagement survey that she sent to youth in the county who participated in a 4-H program between 2015 and this year. Respondents overwhelmingly said 4-H programs gave them a sense of belonging, taught them valuable life lessons and helped them with personal growth.
For example, 96% of youth who responded to the survey said 4-H provided them with a “sense of belonging,” while 80% of youth said they believed 4-H had some impact on them not participating in risky behavior, such as drug use. Additionally, 89% said they felt like they had developed stronger relationships in their communities through 4-H, and 94% said programs helped them develop life skills.
“For me, these four areas kind of hit some of the key topics many of our youth are facing in our world today and our society today,” Ogan said. “They need to belong to something, to develop strong life skills, to focus their energies in a positive and proactive manner and to build those strong and healthy relationships so we can help decrease mental illness, decrease suicide rates and the other social impacts that are facing many, many youth today.”
The Utah County Commission did not take any action on the USU Extension 2021 budget on Wednesday.