Police chiefs throughout Utah County joined Monday morning, through video, to act as one voice and recite the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.
It was through the Utah County Police Chiefs Association and the help of Spanish Fork’s Chief Steve Adams that it was decided to reemphasize the code.
“As a coordinated effort with all Utah County Police Chiefs, Chief Adams and Spanish Fork’s media team organized and recorded a unified code of ethics message for all of Utah County Police departments,” said Sgt. Nisha King, Provo Police spokeswoman.
“We are so grateful for the efforts of the Utah County Police Chief’s Association and their dedication to a unified message,” King added.
In a recorded video, chiefs from around the county each recited a portion of the code of ethics for their own officers and the public.
There is nothing new in the unified code, but because of the political air in Utah and throughout the country it was deemed important to show how officers are to conduct themselves, according to Lt. Nick Thomas, Orem Police Department spokesman.
Broken down, the code says:
- An officer’s fundamental duty is to serve the community,
- To safeguard lives and property,
- To protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder, and
- To respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality and justice.
Officers are also expected to keep their private life unsullied as an example.
“I will maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn or ridicule; develop self-restraint; and be constantly mindful of the welfare of others,” the code states. “Honest in thought and deed both in my personal and official life, I will be exemplary in obeying the law and the regulations of my department.”
The county chiefs wanted to reiterate these guidelines “to instill in the public that as officers we abide by that code,” Thomas said. “We are held to a higher standard.”
Political fallout since the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and other notable police-involved killings, has affected police agencies across the country, according to Thomas.
The code continues, “I will never act officiously or permit personal feelings, prejudices, political beliefs, aspirations, animosities or friendships to influence my decisions.”
“I will never engage in acts of corruption or bribery, nor will I condone such acts by other police officers. I will cooperate with all legally authorized agencies and their representatives in the pursuit of justice,” the code states.
This is one of the areas Thomas said needs to be clear with the public. “I’m in internal investigations (in the Orem PD) and one bad apple ruins the whole bunch.”
Thomas said there are over 3 million incidents each year in the U.S. Some of those rise to the top and some include officers.
“We don’t like colleagues if they have committed something criminal with a badge,” Thomas said.
The code is to be a 24/7 pledge to duty and concludes with each officer dedicating themselves before God to their chosen profession, law enforcement.