A recent study from MoneyGeek analyzed crime in 989 small cities and 303 cities with populations over 100,000 to figure out the cost of crime in those cities. Provo found itself ranked No. 21 on the list of larger cities while Spanish Fork was ranked No. 11, American Fork and Cedar Hills were ranked No. 68 and Pleasant Grove was ranked no. 144 in the small cities rankings.
One of the reasons for the study into smaller cities and towns was that 2020 saw many Americans moving out of larger cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to MoneyGeek.
"To rank the safest small cities and towns in the United States, MoneyGeek started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI," the study said. "To determine crime rates per 100,000 people, population data accessed from the FBI was added to the analysis. For purposes of this analysis, MoneyGeek focused on cities with a population between 30,000 and 100,000 residents."
The methodology for the study on larger cities was the same, with property crime rates, violent crime rates, crime cost per capita and population being taken into account.
While Provo was only ranked as the 21st safest city with over 100,000 people in the country, it was the first city in Utah listed and therefore is the safest big city in the state.
West Jordan, which was ranked No. 48 in the study, was the next safest big city in Utah, while Salt Lake City (No. 216) and West Valley (No. 227) also landed on the list.
According to the study, Provo has a $358 crime cost per capita with the total cost of crime being $42,481.
In the smaller cities study, Spanish Fork was the first Utah city listed with the crime cost per capita being $68 and the total cost of crime being $2,774. American Fork and Cedar Hills came in at No. 68 with the crime cost per capita being $140 and lastly, Pleasant Grove was ranked No. 144 with the per capita cost being $213.
Other Utah County cities on the list included Springville (No. 394), Orem (No. 391) and Saratoga Springs (No. 258).
One of the findings from the study was that small cities and towns are about twice as safe as bigger cities while another finding showed that some smaller cities and towns can be just as dangerous as larger cities.
"Our analysis found that the median cost of crime in cities and towns with populations between 30,000 and 100,000 was $500, compared to cities with populations over 100,000, where the median cost of crime was $1,029," the study said.
To see the study on the safest small cities and towns, visit https://www.moneygeek.com/living/safest-cities/small-cities-and-towns-in-america/#full-data-set, and to see the study on the safest large cities, visit https://www.moneygeek.com/living/safest-cities/