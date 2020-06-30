County voters are using their ballots to weigh in on the fate of a single seat on the Utah County Commission.
Incumbent Nathan Ivie is vying for reelection to the County Commission against Tom Sakievich, who ran for a seat on the commission in 2017 and lost in the primary.
During the Utah County Republican Party Convention, Sakievich inched above Ivie with almost 10% more of the vote, sitting at 54.76% while Ivie held 45.24%.
Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sakievich led the race with over 59% of the overall vote, with 46,437 individual votes counted so far. Trailing behind by almost 20%, Ivie had clinched just over 40% of the vote, accumulating 31,437 individual votes.
Despite the numbers, Ivie said he thinks he has proven himself as a leader and representative to residents of Utah County through the way he has conducted himself since his election in 2016.
“I have a track record that I will make the right decisions without fear of political ramifications,” he said. “I do something because it’s the right thing to do, not because it’s the popular thing to do. I think people respect that, whether or not they agree with the decision or not.”
Throughout the campaign, he and his team have worked to help residents understand his platform, he said, giving explanations for why he has voted the way he has in the past.
If anything, what has been the most frustrating aspect of campaigning in 2020 is attempting to correct the false narratives that have been developed and the lack of complete information that has been spread about him, Ivie said.
“I always get tired of the political games, but that’s part of the process,” he said.
Ivie said the opportunities to continue to represent the people of Utah County would be a huge honor that would express to him that voters believe in his platform and trust what he has done in the past.
While he would be devastated if voters decided to vote for Sakievich instead, he said, he would simply continue his work on his family’s ranch.
“I would return to doing the things I love full-time,” Ivie said. “I’m a rare commodity in the commission because I was meaningfully employed before I came into this job. When I go home, I get to do the job that I love. I do this as a public service.”
Ivie shared a warning for Sakievich, stating that his competing candidate is “in for a rude awakening.” In order to govern, a representative has to govern in reality, said Ivie, noting that he thinks Sakievich does not.
Sakievich made the decision to run again in 2020 in an attempt to help residents in Utah County.
The Utah County Commission has an incredible power to help cities across the county grow, Sakievich said. Of the roughly 625,000 residents who live inside Utah County, about 617,000 live inside city boundaries, and these residents are represented by their city councils and mayors.
The remaining residents in unincorporated areas are represented by the Utah County Commissioners, who provide infrastructure support — such as roads, power and sewer — to those citizens.
His service in the military, Sakievich said, is what he believes has set his campaign apart from Ivie’s.
“I have served in the Marine Corps for 30 years, reserves and active duty,” he said. “Throughout all of that, I was given different assignments to help improve things, and that seemed to expand out and resonate with a lot of people.”
During his time in the military, Sakievich said he has had control over significantly large budgets and has experience in making large budgets run more efficiently. This skill, he said, is incredibly useful to an exponentially growing county like Utah County.
Specifically, Sakievich is looking to regain access to tourism funding that was lost to the county once its population surpassed a recent milestone.
This funding is specifically used to help improve or construct structures that are used by tourists, such as playgrounds, amphitheaters and convention centers.
Sakievich wants to use these tourism dollars to fund the Utah County Attorney, jails and Utah County Sheriff’s Deputies who spend about 70% of their resources in parks and canyons.
“We should be able to get access to those funds to take care of our sheriff and county attorney,” he said. “I think that was a weakness that I saw, and that’s one of the reasons I am running.”
For now, Ivie said he is at peace.
“I know that I’ve done my job for the past four years in a way that is consistent with my core principles,” he said. “If I get to continue to serve as commissioner, great, but if fate puts me down a different path in a way that I can help the citizens of this county, then I will happily embrace that and continue to give.”
It will be interesting, he said, to see how his 2019 announcement will impact election results. In May of 2019, Ivie released a five-minute video “coming out” to his constituents.
Since his decision to share his sexuality publicly, Ivie said he has gotten a lot of support but also a considerable amount of hate.
“It’s something we haven’t talked a lot about,” he said. “It’s not a defining characteristic of who I am, but for a lot of people it is, for good or for bad.”
Ivie is spending state primary election night with his partner and two children. Likewise, Sakievich said he is going to spend the evening with his wife and will be trying to go out to dinner to support a local business.